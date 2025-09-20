Pat McAfee names college football quarterback who is the 'real deal'
College GameDay is considering an impressing Week 4 slate of games and ESPN analyst Pat McAfee broke down a player who has impressed him enough to be dubbed "the real deal." In discussing Saturday's showdown of ranked Big 12 foes with No. 17 Texas Tech traveling to No. 16 Utah, McAfee pointed out Utes QB Devon Dampier as deserving of "real deal" designation.
Pat's take
With the Big 12, who knows how much representation they're going to have in the College Football Playoff. But every win is vital over there.... Texas Tech spent the most amount of money this off-season on their roster. Utah brings in quarterback, OC, and wide receiver. And Devon Dampier, what he's doing on that offense-- big test for Texas Tech. They had a 21-play, 9:40 drive. That's their offense. And Devon Dampier is the real deal.- Pat McAfee
Dampier's story
A season ago, Devon Dampier was a hit-and-miss QB for New Mexico, throwing for 2,768 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. But Dampier and Lobos offensive coordinator Jason Beck have come to Utah, where Kyle Whittingham has long been successful, but stumbled through a 5-7 season in 2024. Suddenly, the Stars have aligned for the Utes to be a contender in the Big 12.
Dampier has been red-hot to open the season, connecting on 73% of his passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception. Damiper has added 198 more yards and another touchdown on the ground. The 21-play drive that McAfee alluded to came in Week 2 against UCLA and ended on a two-yard scoring run by Dampier. The Utes also ground out a 19-play scoring drive last week against Wyoming.
While Texas Tech offers strong competition, as McAfee otherwise noted, it's no accident that he's impressed by Dampier and the work done by Utah ahead of the Week 3 showdown. One of college football's more unlikely power conference success stories has proven himself "the real deal."