Big 12's Top-Ranked Impact Transfer Named the 'Next Fernando Mendoza'

The 2026 Big 12 football outlook is shifting as Texas Tech attempts to defend its recent success. After a 12-2 season that included a conference title and a College Football Playoff appearance, the Red Raiders are utilizing the transfer portal to maintain their momentum.

The most significant roster change involves former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby. His move to Lubbock is viewed by national analysts as a move that could solidify Texas Tech as the premier program in the region.

The acquisition of Sorsby comes at a time when the conference is experiencing widespread turnover. How Sorsby adapts to coach Joey McGuire’s system will likely determine if the Red Raiders can replicate their 2025 performance.

Why Brendan Sorsby is the top transfer quarterback to watch in the Big 12

National analyst Josh Pate recently identified Sorsby as a primary impact player for the upcoming season. Pate noted that Sorsby represents a significant upgrade for a Texas Tech offense that must replace veteran starters.

"Brenden Sorsby going to Texas Tech from Cincinnati is another really big one because this is to me a very clear upgrade at the quarterback position," Pate said. He also raised the possibility of Sorsby becoming a breakout star on the national stage.

"And I wrote down the 'Next Mendoza' question mark. I don’t mean that to say talent for talent. What I’m saying is Mendoza was kind of a surprise to a lot of people. And I kind of wonder, are Brenden Sorsby’s got that possibility about him? In a perfect situation, he takes people by surprise," Pate said.

The Red Raiders currently hold the top ranked recruiting and transfer class in the Big 12. With 42 total commits, including 12 four star prospects and two five star recruits, the program has more depth than its conference rivals.

However, the path to a repeat title remains difficult. BYU returns quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who threw for 3,033 yards last season. The Cougars finished 12-2 in 2025 and remain a top contender under Kalani Sitake.

Former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) runs with the ball during the game against TCU. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Utah is also expected to compete at a high level. Despite the departure of Kyle Whittingham to Michigan, the Utes return talent like Devon Dampier under new head coach Morgan Scalley.

Arizona presents another challenge with Noah Fifita entering his fourth season as the team's starting quarterback. The Wildcats improved by five wins last year and have a stable quarterback situation that most Big 12 programs lack.

Texas Tech also faces internal competition at skill positions. While Sorsby is the projected starter, he will work alongside returning receiver Coy Eakin and former five star recruit Micah Hudson.

The Red Raiders' running back room is also deep. USC transfer Quinten Joyner is expected to return from injury to join Cameron Dickey and J'Koby Williams in the backfield.

Texas Tech will hold its annual spring game on Friday, April 17 at Jones AT&T Stadium.