Pat McAfee predicts 4-win season from top SEC program
On College GameDay, ESPN analyst Pat McAfee opened up a world of harsh truth on an SEC power. McAfee, taking his turn during the quick-fire question answering par of the show. When McAfee was asked how many games Florida will win this season, he pretty quickly drew the Gator-hating Tennessee crowd to his side with his answer.
McAfee's take
"I see four wins," admitted the punter-turned analyst. Some Tennessee backers in the crowd appeared to hold up a "0" for the number of Florida wins, which would be quite a feat since Florida is already 1-1.
McAfee reacted as ESPN popped up Florida's remaining schedule on a graphic. The Gators face No. 3 LSU today on the road, No. 5 Miami on the road next week, and then host No. 7 Texas. Next us is No. 16 Texas A&M on the road, and the remaining Florida schedule includes a neutral-site game with No. 6 Georgia, a trip to No. 17 Ole Miss, and a closing pair of home games with No. 15 Tennessee and No. 10 Florida State.
The only unranked teams ahead on Florida's schedule are Mississippi State in an October 18th home game and Kentucky on the road on November 8th.
"Last year, they had a gauntlet like this and ended up winning them all," noted Mc Afee. "But I think it's vastly different this year."
ESPN's computers aren't much more sympathetic than McAfee. The FPI statistic project Florida to have a 5-7 record overall, with a 41.2% chance at six wins. Only Kentucky within the SEC has a worse shot at six victories than the Gators. FPI favors Florida to best Kentucky and Mississippi State and says that remaining best shot at a Florida win is at Miami next week, with a 40.3% shot at pulling the upset.
McAfee's four-win prediction seemed to even draw something of a gasp from Tennessee faithful, although on Rocky Top, even seeing three more wins for UF might have upset a few vocal College GameDay attendees.