Where is College GameDay? How to watch ESPN kick off the College Football Playoff

Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN and College GameDay hit the road again this weekend, planting their flag in SEC country in anticipation of the big showdown between Texas A&M and Miami in the first round postseason game as part of the wider College Football Playoff festivities.

The network’s flagship college football program will air live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, Dec. 20 ahead of the showdown between the Aggies and the Hurricanes and the other 2025 playoff games across the country.

What's on for the College Football Playoff first round

All times Eastern

Miami at Texas A&M

An ACC vs. SEC matchup between two solid defenses that failed to play for their respective conference championships. A&M has a strong home-field edge, but the Hurricanes boast serious skill weapons. 12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

Tulane at Ole Miss

A rematch of a 45-10 win for the Rebels from earlier this year, but this time much more is on the line and without Lane Kiffin on the sideline after he bolted for the LSU gig. 3:30 p.m. on TNT

James Madison at Oregon

The game with the biggest point spread as the Ducks are roughly three-touchdown favorites over the Dukes, but this is the moment for the Sun Belt champs to show they belong here. 7:30 p.m. on TNT

College GameDay in 2025

ESPN and College GameDay were on site for the most consequential conference championship event of the season, as Georgia and Alabama faced off for the SEC title.

True home teams have dominated with College GameDay in town this season, with those schools enjoying a 10-4 overall advantage so far in the 2025 campaign. Good news for the Aggies?

Championship Week: Atlanta Ga. for the SEC Championship Game... Georgia def. Alabama, 28-7

Week 14: Ann Arbor, Mich... Ohio State def. Michigan, 27-9

Week 13: Eugene, Ore... Oregon def. USC, 42-27

Week 12: Pittsburgh, Pa... Notre Dame def. Pittsburgh, 37-15

Week 11: Lubbock, Tex... Texas Tech def. BYU, 29-7

Week 10: Salt Lake City, Utah... Utah def. Cincinnati, 45-14

Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10

Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35

Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20

Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14

Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24

Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7

Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41

Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12

Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7

How to watch College GameDay today

When: Sat., Dec. 20

Where: College Station, Tex.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

College Football Playoff bracket

First Round Byes

No. 1 Indiana

No. 2 Ohio State

No. 3 Georgia

No. 4 Texas Tech

12 James Madison at 5 Oregon

Winner plays 4 Texas Tech

11 Tulane at 6 Ole Miss

Winner plays 3 Georgia

10 Miami at 7 Texas A&M

Winner plays 2 Ohio State

9 Alabama at 8 Oklahoma

Winner plays 1 Indiana

First team out: Notre Dame

Second team out: BYU

College Football Playoff rankings

Teams included in the College Football Playoff are in bold

Indiana Ohio State Georgia Texas Tech Oregon Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Alabama Miami Notre Dame BYU Texas Vanderbilt Utah USC Arizona Michigan Virginia Tulane Houston Georgia Tech Iowa James Madison North Texas

