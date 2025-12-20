Where is College GameDay? How to watch ESPN kick off the College Football Playoff
Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN and College GameDay hit the road again this weekend, planting their flag in SEC country in anticipation of the big showdown between Texas A&M and Miami in the first round postseason game as part of the wider College Football Playoff festivities.
The network’s flagship college football program will air live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, Dec. 20 ahead of the showdown between the Aggies and the Hurricanes and the other 2025 playoff games across the country.
What's on for the College Football Playoff first round
All times Eastern
Miami at Texas A&M
An ACC vs. SEC matchup between two solid defenses that failed to play for their respective conference championships. A&M has a strong home-field edge, but the Hurricanes boast serious skill weapons. 12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
Tulane at Ole Miss
A rematch of a 45-10 win for the Rebels from earlier this year, but this time much more is on the line and without Lane Kiffin on the sideline after he bolted for the LSU gig. 3:30 p.m. on TNT
James Madison at Oregon
The game with the biggest point spread as the Ducks are roughly three-touchdown favorites over the Dukes, but this is the moment for the Sun Belt champs to show they belong here. 7:30 p.m. on TNT
College GameDay in 2025
ESPN and College GameDay were on site for the most consequential conference championship event of the season, as Georgia and Alabama faced off for the SEC title.
True home teams have dominated with College GameDay in town this season, with those schools enjoying a 10-4 overall advantage so far in the 2025 campaign. Good news for the Aggies?
Championship Week: Atlanta Ga. for the SEC Championship Game... Georgia def. Alabama, 28-7
Week 14: Ann Arbor, Mich... Ohio State def. Michigan, 27-9
Week 13: Eugene, Ore... Oregon def. USC, 42-27
Week 12: Pittsburgh, Pa... Notre Dame def. Pittsburgh, 37-15
Week 11: Lubbock, Tex... Texas Tech def. BYU, 29-7
Week 10: Salt Lake City, Utah... Utah def. Cincinnati, 45-14
Week 9: Nashville, Tenn... Vanderbilt def. Missouri, 17-10
Week 8: Athens, Ga... Georgia def. Ole Miss, 43-35
Week 7: Eugene, Ore... Indiana def. Oregon, 30-20
Week 6: Tuscaloosa, Ala... Alabama def. Vanderbilt, 30-14
Week 5: State College, Pa... Oregon def. Penn State, 30-24
Week 4: Miami, Fla... Miami def. Florida, 26-7
Week 3: Knoxville, Tenn... Georgia def. Tennessee, 44-41
Week 2: Norman, Okla... Oklahoma def. Michigan, 24-12
Week 1: Columbus, Ohio... Ohio State def. Texas, 14-7
How to watch College GameDay today
When: Sat., Dec. 20
Where: College Station, Tex.
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
College Football Playoff bracket
First Round Byes
No. 1 Indiana
No. 2 Ohio State
No. 3 Georgia
No. 4 Texas Tech
12 James Madison at 5 Oregon
Winner plays 4 Texas Tech
11 Tulane at 6 Ole Miss
Winner plays 3 Georgia
10 Miami at 7 Texas A&M
Winner plays 2 Ohio State
9 Alabama at 8 Oklahoma
Winner plays 1 Indiana
First team out: Notre Dame
Second team out: BYU
College Football Playoff rankings
Teams included in the College Football Playoff are in bold
- Indiana
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Miami
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas
- Vanderbilt
- Utah
- USC
- Arizona
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Tulane
- Houston
- Georgia Tech
- Iowa
- James Madison
- North Texas
