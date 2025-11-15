Pat McAfee names program that’s ‘in trouble’ amid college football coaching search
It has been a turbulent month for the Penn State Nittany Lions since firing James Franklin in mid-October. The search for a new head coach continues to stretch on with several high-profile targets signing massive extensions elsewhere, and the uncertainty surrounding the program has become a major storyline across college football.
On Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Pat McAfee captured that sentiment with blunt honesty. McAfee said Penn State is “in trouble” as its once-promising coaching market has rapidly thinned, leaving the program to weigh its remaining options while the season winds down.
His comments underscored how quickly the college football carousel can move and how rapidly a traditional power can find itself on the outside looking in.
Penn State entered 2025 ranked No. 2 nationally but collapsed to a 3-6 record before dismissing Franklin. The program now faces its first extended coaching vacancy in decades, with athletic director Pat Kraft navigating a market short on elite candidates. The ripple effects from that uncertainty, McAfee suggested, could last well into next year.
Pat McAfee Says Penn State Is ‘In Trouble’ Amid Unclear Coaching Pool
During College GameDay, McAfee said, “Penn State, they're in trouble until next year. Who are they going to hire as a head coach? I have no idea. A lot of people say they'll be able to hire anybody they want. Then everybody that they could potentially hire signed for $175 million at their own school and basically got out of the market. James Franklin, best coach on the market, you can't rehire him, so he's going to Virginia Tech.”
McAfee’s comments followed a week of speculation linking multiple coaches — including Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, Texas A&M’s Mike Elko, and Duke’s Manny Diaz — to the Penn State job.
Each remains under contract, and as McAfee alluded, several potential hires have since removed themselves from contention through extensions or playoff pursuits.
Former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has also emerged as a potential wildcard. According to The Athletic, Daboll has interest in returning to the college ranks and was recently spotted wearing Penn State gear near his New Jersey home, fueling speculation about his candidacy.
With the coaching carousel accelerating and bowl season approaching, Penn State’s next move will shape its trajectory for years to come. The Nittany Lions are on the road this week to play Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.