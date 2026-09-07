Paul Finbaum Names College Football Powerhouse That's Now a 'Second-Tier Program'

The Clemson Tigers are coming off the most humiliating defeat in the Dabo Swinney era. The Tigers were dominated by the No. 11 LSU Tigers on Saturday night in what was supposed to be the marquee game of the week.

Clemson Embarrassed in Season-Opening Loss to LSU

LSU won 51-10 at home to kick off the Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge. Clemson trailed by as much as 48 points in the game, looking noncompetitive from start to finish. This loss comes after the most disappointing season since 2010.

Clemson went 7-6 last year after starting the season ranked No. 4 in college football and having national championship expectations. That season had many questioning whether Swinney had lost his fastball, which had dropped the Tigers from among the elite in the sport.

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has been a major critic of Swinney this offseason. He said that he bought into Clemson before last season, thinking Swinney had gotten them back to being a contender. However, after the collapse, he questioned whether it was time to move on from Swinney.

Paul Finebaum Says Clemson Has Become a Second-Tier Program

Now, he admitted on "The Matt Barrie Show" that the Tigers are now a second-tier program in college football.

"He can not salvage this program," Finebaum said. "Clemson has become a second-tier program that will not go down well with a very proud fan base, but it's the reality. I was told they might be the fourth-best team in the ACC. I think we're being charitable. I mean, this program is horrifying to look at."

Clemson Now Has to Prove It Can Recover Under Dabo Swinney

Finebaum's "second-tier" label is harsh, but Saturday's performance gives the criticism considerably more ammunition. Clemson has now opened the 2026 season with its fourth consecutive season-opening loss, and the Tigers have not looked like a legitimate national championship contender since their run of sustained success earlier in Swinney's tenure.

Still, the season is only one game old. Clemson's next matchup is considerably more manageable, with Georgia Southern visiting Memorial Stadium for the Tigers' home opener.

That makes the next few weeks important for Swinney. Clemson can recover enough to win games against a softer portion of its schedule, but the bigger issue is whether the program can regain the identity and consistency that once made it a fixture in the national championship conversation.

The question is no longer simply whether Clemson can bounce back from one disastrous night. Swinney now has to show that the LSU loss was an extreme setback rather than the clearest sign yet of a long-term decline. If Clemson remains outside the national picture again in 2026, Finebaum's argument that the Tigers have fallen into the sport's second tier will become much harder to dismiss.