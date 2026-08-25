Paul Finebaum Names Historic SEC Program He Feels Better About This Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide are looking to win their first national championship since 2020. The Crimson Tide are entering Year 3 of the Kalen DeBoer era.

Alabama Ready to Reassert Dominance in 2026

Last season showed promise as Alabama went 11-4, made the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff, after missing it in 2024. The Crimson Tide had a major issue in those big moments. They lost 28-7 to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC title game. They then lost 38-3 to the Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinals after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 34-24 in the first round.

Alabama made a big decision early this week in hopes of getting back into national championship contention. The Crimson Tide named former five-star quarterback Keelon Russell as the starter. Russell appeared in just two games last year as a true freshman.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Feeling Better About Alabama Entering 2026 Season

ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed that despite ushering in a new quarterback for the third straight year, he's optimistic about the Crimson Tide this season.

"I feel better about it," Finebaum said on 'McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.' "... Things get a little skewed during camp. Sometimes it's really difficult to gauge. I would say overall it's been very positive. I think if you were apathetic or in the middle about Alabama football six weeks ago, you are feeling better today."

Russell brings significant talent to an Alabama offense that will be relying on him to provide stability at the most important position on the field. The former five-star recruit has limited game experience, but his upside is a major reason the Crimson Tide chose him over veteran Austin Mack.

The biggest question will be how quickly Russell can adjust to being the full-time starter. Alabama cannot afford another season in which its quarterback situation becomes a major storyline, especially with the Crimson Tide trying to return to the top of the SEC.

Alabama Still Has to Prove It Can Win the Biggest Games

Finebaum's optimism is notable, but Alabama still has to answer the questions that followed last season. Making the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff was progress, but the losses to Georgia and Indiana showed the Crimson Tide still have work to do against the nation's best teams.

If Russell develops quickly and Alabama's defense remains among the best in the country, the Crimson Tide should have a legitimate chance to compete for the SEC and national championship. Finebaum's improved outlook suggests Alabama may be closer to that level than many believe entering the season.