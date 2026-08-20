Paul Finebaum Sends Clear Message to a Major SEC Program on their QB Battle

One of the most important quarterback battles in college football is taking place in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Alabama Crimson Tide are deciding between former five-star Keelon Russell and veteran Austin Mack.

Alabama Has a Major QB Battle

The two bring different things to the Crimson Tide. Russell is perceived as the more talented one, who has more dual-threat ability. Russell was a five-star in the 2025 class and one of the best overall players. He appeared in just two games last year, throwing for 143 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 17 yards on just three carries.

Mack, on the other hand, was a four-star recruit who committed to head coach Kalen DeBoer while DeBoer was at Washington. He was on the Huskies team that went to the national championship game. He then followed DeBoer to Tuscaloosa. While he's the veteran, he hasn't had much in-game experience. He's appeared in just five games, throwing for 267 yards and three scores in his career. He has 22 rushing yards on 2.4 yards per carry.

Alabama offensive lineman Geno VanDeMark (56) snaps the ball to quarterback Keelon Russell (12). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Thinks Keelon Russell is the Answer

ESPN's Paul Finebaum discussed this quarterback battle on "The Paul Finebaum Show." The SEC Network analyst said the Crimson Tide needs to go ahead and name Russell as the starting quarterback.

"I don't know why this is dragging on," Finebaum said. "Keelon Russell is the answer. He's the future. Austin Mack is a conservative, protective move, and I don't want to see that. I want to see Alabama look like it's trying to win a championship, not lose four games again."

The argument for Russell is largely based on upside. The former five-star prospect was one of the most highly regarded players in Alabama's recruiting class, and his dual-threat ability gives the Crimson Tide another dimension offensively.

While his college résumé is extremely limited, Russell has the physical tools to become the type of quarterback Alabama can build its offense around for multiple seasons. Mack provides a safer option in some respects. He knows DeBoer's system and has been around the program for several seasons. But that doesn't necessarily mean he is the quarterback with the highest ceiling.

Alabama Can't Afford to Play It Safe in 2026

Finebaum's argument ultimately comes down to Alabama's expectations. The Crimson Tide aren't entering 2026 simply trying to improve on last season. They're trying to return to the level where competing for championships is the expectation.

Alabama went 11-4 last season, reaching the SEC Championship Game and made the College Football Playoff, but ended the year with blowout losses to Georgia and Indiana. That has created significant pressure on DeBoer heading into Year 3.

If Alabama believes Russell is its quarterback, Finebaum's argument is that the Crimson Tide shouldn't hesitate to turn the page. Russell's inexperience creates risk, but his athleticism and upside could give Alabama the explosive element it needs to compete with the SEC's best teams. The quarterback decision could ultimately define DeBoer's third season in Tuscaloosa.