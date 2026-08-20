Paul Finebaum Names Struggling College Football Program That Will 'Make Noise'

The Auburn Tigers are in a disastrous stretch for the program. The team has had a losing season in five straight seasons and has had six straight seasons with six wins or fewer.

Alex Golesh Looks to Rebuild Auburn

The Tigers last won double-digit games in 2017. That was the last time the team was a contender in the SEC and nationally. That's why the team has gone through several coaches before landing on South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh. He steps in after going 23-15 in his three seasons at South Florida. His best year was in 2025, when he went 9-3, which helped him land this role.

Golesh has a long track record of being one of the best offensive minds in football. In 2022, he was the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Volunteers, when they finished No. 1 in total offense. That helped him get the South Florida job. The goal now is to be able to turn the Tigers back into a legitimate contender. While that might not happen overnight, Golesh needs to at least make Auburn a tough team to play for all teams.

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh during Auburn football practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Predicts Auburn Will 'Make Noise' in 2026

ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that he thinks Golesh's team can do just that in 2026.

"I agree with you on Auburn; I think they are going to make noise," Finebaum said. "They've got a chance against Florida early in the season."

Auburn doesn't need to immediately return to the level of the 2013 or 2017 teams to consider Golesh's first season a success. After years of inconsistency, simply establishing a clear identity and becoming competitive against SEC opponents would represent meaningful progress.

Golesh's offensive background should give the Tigers a chance to improve quickly on that side of the ball. His work at Tennessee demonstrated that he can build an explosive offense, while his three seasons at South Florida showed he can lead an entire program.

The bigger challenge will be doing it in the SEC, where Auburn faces significantly more difficult competition week after week.

Auburn's Early Test Against Florida Could Set the Tone

Finebaum specifically pointed to the Florida Gators as an opportunity for Auburn early in the season. A win over the Gators wouldn't suddenly make the Tigers contenders, but it could provide Golesh with an important early signature win and give the program momentum.

For Auburn, that matters. The Tigers have spent years searching for signs that the program is moving forward, and a strong start would give the fan base something tangible to believe in.

If Golesh can make Auburn competitive immediately, the Tigers could become one of the SEC's more intriguing turnaround stories. They have a long way to go before they're competing for championships again, but Finebaum's predictions suggest the first signs of progress could arrive much sooner than expected.