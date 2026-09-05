Paul Finebaum Names Major SEC Head Coach Facing a 'Critical Moment' on Saturday

The 2026 college football season is underway. One of the most anticipated games of Week 1 will be between the Auburn Tigers and the Baylor Bears.

Alex Golesh Ushers in a New Era to Auburn

The Tigers enter the game in a new era. Auburn moved on from head coach Hugh Freeze during the season last year. They elected to hire former South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh. He comes to Auburn after posting a 23-15 record in three seasons. His best season was last year when the team went 9-3.

He takes over a program in the midst of the worst stretches in program history. The Tigers have had five straight losing seasons and six straight seasons with six wins or fewer.

That will be the challenge for Golesh, and it starts with a neutral-site game against the Bears. Golesh and his new-look Auburn team, led by quarterback Byrum Brown, are a 7.5-point favorite in the matchup. Brown came with Golesh from South Florida after throwing for 3,158 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while rushing for 1,008 yards and 14 scores.

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Says Auburn-Baylor Is a Critical Moment for Alex Golesh

ESPN's Paul Finebaum said on Saturday that he thinks this game is a critical moment for Golesh.

"I think Alex Golesh (Saturday) has a critical moment," Finebaum said on 'SEC Nation.' "You have everybody thinking they can turn this around. You haven't been to a bowl game in (three) years."

Golesh Has a Major Challenge Ahead at Auburn

The familiarity Brown has with Golesh's system could give Auburn an immediate advantage. Brown already understands what his new head coach wants offensively.

Still, the bigger question is whether Golesh can turn that optimism can turn that optimism into results. Auburn is coming off a 5-7 season, and Baylor is also trying to rebound from a 5-7 campaign, making Saturday an important early measuring stick for both programs.

The arrival of Brown gives Golesh a proven centerpiece around which to build the offense. The quarterback's production at South Florida demonstrated that he can create problems both through the air and on the ground, which should allow Golesh to immediately lean into the offensive identity that helped him succeed with the Bulls.

That does not mean Auburn's problems are solved. The Tigers still have to prove they can play consistently for four quarters, and more importantly, sustain success after Saturday. But a strong performance against Baylor would give Golesh something the program has been missing: tangible evidence that the rebuild is moving forward.

That is ultimately why Finebaum views this as a critical moment. Golesh does not need to fix Auburn in one afternoon, but he does need to show that the program finally has a direction. A win over Baylor would be the first meaningful piece of evidence that Auburn's latest coaching change can lead to something bigger.

Auburn takes on Baylor on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.