Paul Finebaum believes 'time is up' for major college football coach
ESPN personality Paul Finebaum dropped some tough truth on a major college football coach in an appearance on ESPN's Get Up. Finebaum has had a wild time himself lately, with rumors of a potential U.S. Senate bid followed by rumors of a possible ban from ESPN pending such a campaign. But the venerable Alabama-based personality was in his usual spot on Tuesday, dispensing some reality on Penn State coach James Franklin when asked about the status of Franklin's coaching tenure.
Finebaum's take
I think it's really in peril... and I'm not suggesting that he's going to be fired. Not with a $50 million buyout. But it just feels to me like his time is up. He can do no better than he's done, and he's done remarkably well, but not good enough for Penn State standards. When he gives yet another lame apology or excuse, however you want to characterize it, it doesn't resonate with his fan base, who has just witnessed one of the worst losses in Penn State history or any other college football team's history. It was that bad.
Finebaum referenced Franklin's recent statements ostensibly taking responsibility for consecutive Penn State losses to Oregon and UCLA. While the Oregon loss was difficult, the UCLA one was nearly inexplicable. It was the first time since 1985 that an 0-4 team upset a top ten ranked team.
Franklin has led six 10+ win seasons in his Penn State tenure, but has delivered just a single Big Ten championship and no deeper run than last season's CFP semifinal appearance. Franklin's 104-42 mark looks good, but his consistent struggles to deliver against Ohio State and Michigan have gradually worn thin for Penn State fans. Penn State is 4-21 against top ten opponents under Franklin.
ESPN's FPI statistics give an idea of how damning the UCLA loss was in Penn State's overall season picture. Those analytics give Penn State a 0.1% chance at winning the Big Ten and a 2.5% shot at a spot in the College Football Playoff. That is, for instance, less than a third of the chance that Big Ten also-rans like Washington and Nebraska are projected for the CFP.
That said, Finebaum raised another issue. Franklin's contract is slated to run through 2031 with a buyout north of $50 million. So while time may be up, as Finebaum contends, it's only going to ultimately be up if Franklin has some hand in saying so.