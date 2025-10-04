College Football HQ

James Franklin's contract and buyout sends clear message on Penn State future

James Franklin's massive contract and buyout means the Penn State head coach is not going anywhere anytime soon. Find out the latest on Franklin's financial deal.

Jonathan Adams

Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin watches the replay of the final play of the game following the end of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Penn State has hit a bit of snag since beginning the season undefeated, prompting some fans to wonder about James Franklin's future. Despite Franklin's struggles in marquee games, the Penn State head coach does not appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Franklin signed a sizable 10-year, $85 million contract in 2021 that is slated to go through the 2031 season. Fans frustrated with Franklin should be aware that the coach has one of the largest buyouts in college football.

Heading into the season, Franklin had a $56 million buyout, per 247Sports. There is no indication Penn State has any desire to move on from Franklin, but the coach's financial details make this idea an impossibility, even if the program wanted to make a change.

Penn State is 4-21 vs. top-10 opponents under James Franklin

There is another number that has fans concerned: 4-21. That is Penn State's record against top-10 opponents during Franklin's tenure.

Penn State nearly defeated Oregon in Week 5 before the Ducks pulled the game out in overtime. The Nittany Lions followed up this outing with a slow start against UCLA, a team being led by interim head coach Tim Skipper. To Franklin's credit, the Penn State coach took blame for the Nittany Lions' poor record in big games.

"I get that narrative, and it's really not a narrative -- it's factual. It's the facts," Franklin said following Penn State's loss to Oregon, per ESPN. "I try to look at the entire picture and what we've been able to do here.

"But at the end of the day, we got to find a way to win those games. I totally get it. And I take ownership. I take responsibility."

