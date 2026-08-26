Paul Finebaum Names Major SEC Program on the Way Up to the Top

The Texas A&M Aggies look like a program on the rise under head coach Mike Elko. He took over in College Station before the 2024 season, following a successful stint with the Duke Blue Devils.

Mike Elko Turns Texas A&M Around

In his first season with the Aggies, Elko led the team to an 8-5 record. That marked the most wins since 2021. However, he followed that up with an 11-2 record and a College Football Playoff berth for the first time since in school history. It also tied for the most wins since winning 12 games in 1992.

The Aggies were led by one of the best defenses in college football. Elko's group ranked No. 18 in total defense, No. 16 in passing yards allowed and No. 36 in scoring defense. They also had one of the breakout players at quarterback, Marcel Reed. He threw for 3,169 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while rushing for 493 yards and six scores.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Believes Elko Has Texas A&M on the Verge of a Breakthrough

ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that he's high on Elko and thinks Texas A&M is close to breaking through.

"I have been on Texas A&M's future since the day they ended up with Mike Elko versus Mark Stoops," Finebaum said. "That was a great day in Aggie Land. I said this to him. He's one of the smartest coaches I've ever dealt with. I think he's one of the best. That program still hasn't quite taken that final step up to the top of the flagpole, but I think they are on their way."

Finebaum's confidence in Elko isn't based solely on Texas A&M's recent success. He has believed in the Aggies' direction since the program hired Elko ahead of the 2024 season.

Elko has already delivered the program's first College Football Playoff appearance, but the next challenge is turning that breakthrough into sustained success. His ability to build a strong defense while developing Reed gives Texas A&M a foundation to keep moving forward.

Texas A&M Has the Pieces to Finally Reach the Top of the SEC

Texas A&M has long had the resources and recruiting ability to compete with the SEC's elite programs. The missing piece has been consistently turning that talent into championships.

Elko appears to be changing that. If the defense remains strong and Reed continues to develop, Texas A&M could have the pieces necessary to take that final step.

Finebaum clearly believes that moment is coming. The Aggies now have to prove him right.