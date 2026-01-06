Paul Finebaum changes his tune on College Football Playoff contender

Indiana and head coach Curt Cignetti silenced most remaining doubters last week with the No. 1-ranked Hoosiers' 38-3 domination of Alabama in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Even opinionated ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, who has repeatedly cast doubt on the validity of Indiana's undefeated season and status as a true national title contender, is changing his tune. Appearing on SportsCenter on Monday, Finebaum was asked how Indiana has suddenly become a college football power.

"I still don't know," Finebaum said. "I mean, I watched the game the other day at the Rose Bowl in utter disbelief because, listen, I've been one of those who talked about Alabama getting on the field with Indiana. But Curt Cignetti is the reason. He has done possibly the greatest coaching job in college football history.

"This two-year turnaround is unprecedented. Last year looked a little bit like a fluke, but what really is so important, he has built a real team. This isn't just a bunch of players with their hands out trying to make a fortune. They are a football team, and that's why they beat Alabama so badly the other day."

That's quite a different tune for Finebaum, who just a few months ago questioned why Indiana would give Cignetti such a lucrative contract extension already in just his second season.

Credit goes to Curt Cignetti

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti is delivering one of the greatest coaching feats in college football history, turning the Hoosiers into a national championship contender. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In October, when Indiana gave Cignetti a new eight-year contract worth $11.6 million annually, Finebaum appeared on ESPN's "First Take" where Stephen A. Smith asked him if the Hoosiers made the right move.

"They did not," Finebaum said then. "And before anybody jumps out of their chair, allow me to explain. I think everyone on this panel agrees that he's done a phenomenal job. But Stephen A., this is how programs get in trouble. They just gave him an extension and a contract raise at the end of last season. We are barely at the mid point. Let it play out before you completely send the Brinks truck up. Listen, there are very few generational talents. ...

"Curt Cignetti is one of the top coaches in America. He has coached brilliantly this year, but can't you let it play out a little bit? He has one big win, maybe one and a half, including the win a couple weeks ago over Illinois. ... A couple years ago, remember, Mel Tucker, Michigan State -- they gave him $100 million deal. He went out and lost to Ohio State, and he completely imploded after that. James Franklin, same thing. Jimbo Fisher, same thing. All I'm suggesting is, take a deep breath, Indiana. Let the season play out a little bit before you mortgage a guaranteed $93-million contract that you may have to figure out a way to pay for down the road."

Stephen A. Smith: "Did Indiana make the right move with Cignetti?"



Paul Finebaum: " They did not...I'm still not convinced that Curt Cignetti is one of the top coaches in America." pic.twitter.com/sMtnmk4EfP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 17, 2025

That was fairly measured, even if it looks silly now (and did to many at the time with Cignetti set to be a prime target for most every big-time head coaching job coming open -- a la Lane Kiffin, who did leave his Ole Miss team for LSU before the playoffs).

But that wasn't the only time Finebaum questioned the Hoosiers' success. Later that same month, the ESPN pundit predicted Indiana could not hold up in the SEC.

"I'd like to see Indiana go through the gauntlet that Alabama has gone through the last five weeks. They would not be undefeated," he said.

Paul Finebaum: “I’d like to see Indiana go through the gauntlet that Alabama has gone through in the last five weeks. They would not be undefeated.” pic.twitter.com/5NUnZxYcbR — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) October 30, 2025

Finebaum was referring to a stretch for Alabama that included four straight wins over then-ranked opponents -- Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Tennessee. The latter two would both finish the season 8-5 and unranked.

The Crimson Tide went on to lose at home to Oklahoma and in a rematch with Georgia in the SEC championship game, becoming the only three-loss team in the 12-team CFP field.

Meanwhile, Indiana is the only undefeated team in college football and now has three wins over teams that were in the top 9 of the final CFP rankings -- No. 5 Oregon (30-20 on the road during the regular season), No. 2 Ohio State (13-10 in the Big Ten championship game) and then the No. 9 Crimson Tide last week by that 35-point margin.

On "SEC Now" before that Rose Bowl game, Finebaum was again dismissive of Indiana in making his prediction, saying, "I'm not picking Indiana -- I can tell you that right now. I don't want to sound like an elitist here, but I'll believe it when I see it. And I may see it in about four hours, but I really do believe Alabama will find a way."

Indiana dominated Alabama from beginning to end in a 38-3 rout of the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instead, it couldn't have been a more one-sided game in Indiana's favor with the Hoosiers taking a 24-0 lead midway through the third quarter, more than doubling Alabama in offensive yards by the end of the game (407-193) and overpowering the Tide at the line of scrimmage with an incredible differential of 215 rushing yards to just 23 for Alabama.

The margin of victory may have been stunning, but the outcome shouldn't have been for anyone who has been watching both teams this season.

Indiana, which entered this season with the most losses in college football history before getting passed by Northwestern, is now 25-2 in two years under Cignetti.

Indiana (14-0) now meets Oregon (13-1) again as they clash in the CFP semifinals Jan. 9 in Atlanta.