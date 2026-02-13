$2.3 Million QB Pressured to be a Superstar at Major College Football Program

Indiana completed a perfect 2025 season and captured the program’s first College Football Playoff national championship, defeating Miami 27–21 in the title game.

The run included Indiana’s first Big Ten championship in decades and a 16–0 final record (including postseason) under head coach Curt Cignetti, who in just two seasons transformed a long-moribund program into an immediate national contender.

Fernando Mendoza was the centerpiece of that run, securing major honors, including the Heisman Trophy, after leading the nation with 41 passing touchdowns while throwing for 3,535 yards. He added 276 rushing yards, threw just six interceptions, posted a 182.9 passer rating and completed 72% of his passes.

However, Mendoza has since announced his decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, removing the clear incumbent from Indiana’s quarterback room.

In ESPN’s “College football 2026: Games, players, teams we’re excited to see,” Heather Dinich singled out Indiana as her most intriguing storyline entering 2026, specifically highlighting the program’s “life after Fernando Mendoza” and the transition at quarterback following his departure.

Dinich framed Indiana and incoming quarterback Josh Hoover, one of the highest-paid players in college football, with an NIL valuation of approximately $2.3 million, as a must-watch storyline for the upcoming season.

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Hoover arrives from TCU via the transfer portal after committing to Indiana on Jan. 4, 2026. He broke out as the Horned Frogs’ starter in 2023 and developed into a high-volume, efficient passer, setting TCU’s single-season passing record with 3,949 yards in 2024. He followed that up in 2025 with 3,472 yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Entering Bloomington, Hoover owns 9,629 career passing yards and 71 touchdown passes with a 65.2% completion rate across three seasons as a starter, bringing both production and experience to Indiana’s quarterback room.

Mendoza’s departure is not the only change, however. Indiana’s quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator, Chandler Whitmer, has accepted an NFL quarterbacks coach position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, disrupting continuity within the offensive staff.

The Hoosiers have officially brought back Tino Sunseri as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach following his prior stint in Bloomington and a stop at UCLA.

For Hoover, the pressure is immediate. He is tasked with replacing a Heisman Trophy winner whose productivity, leadership and NFL trajectory established an exceptionally high standard.

A national championship recalibrates expectations, and Hoover now steps into a program no longer chasing relevance but defending it.

