Paul Finebaum names coach Auburn must ‘seriously’ consider to replace Hugh Freeze
The final minutes at FirstBank Stadium told a story of heartbreak and hope for Auburn football. A 45-38 overtime loss to Vanderbilt dropped the Tigers to 4-6, but the response from interim head coach DJ Durkin caught national attention. In the wake of Hugh Freeze’s firing, Auburn’s sideline had a different energy. The team fought through adversity, producing its most explosive offensive game of the season with 544 total yards and a near-upset of a top-15 opponent.
Durkin, elevated from defensive coordinator to interim head coach just days before the game, took over a fractured locker room that had endured instability and scrutiny. What he produced in seven days stood out to one of the SEC’s most recognizable voices, Paul Finebaum. Speaking Monday on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, the longtime SEC Network analyst made it clear that Durkin’s name deserves more than token inclusion in Auburn’s upcoming coaching search.
Finebaum described the turnaround as unlike anything he had seen. “I’ve rarely ever seen such a transformation, so I think DJ Durkin ought to be seriously considered,” Finebaum said. “Now I know a lot of people might get hung up on that he had to win the game, but in my opinion, the result was a tremendous win for Auburn considering the difference in a seven-week period.”
Paul Finebaum Praises DJ Durkin’s Leadership After Overtime Loss
Finebaum continued, saying the improvement under Durkin wasn’t about convenience but credibility. “I’ve never seen that type of turnaround. We need to watch him closely, and it’s not because it’s the convenient thing to do, it’s just potentially the right thing to do,” he said. “I liked his demeanor. I don’t want to pour any more dirt onto Hugh Freeze, but it’s impossible not to see why this move should’ve been made.”
Durkin’s demeanor on the sideline mirrored his postgame message. “These guys, every coach in the country is calling this team, trying to drag them in the portal,” he said. “They stuck together for one another. So no moral victories. No nothing. We’re unhappy about it.”
Quarterback Ashton Daniels threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns, with two more on the ground, providing the offensive spark Auburn had lacked all season. The fight and resilience on display suggested a team responding to its interim coach. Whether that’s enough for Durkin to earn long-term consideration remains to be seen, but Finebaum’s endorsement adds some weight to his candidacy.
Auburn will host Mercer on Thursday, Nov. 22 at 2:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.