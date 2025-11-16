Paul Finebaum names college football powerhouse that 'looks dead' after Week 12 loss
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watched his team fall 35-10 to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, and the loss immediately triggered talk about the Longhorns’ postseason future. It was another tough matchup in Athens, where Georgia controlled the fourth quarter and handed Texas its third defeat. The setback dropped Texas to 7-3, but the national conversation did not end there.
ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum addressed the fallout on SportsCenter, making it clear that Texas is not eliminated from the playoff picture. Finebaum pointed directly to the season-ending matchup with unbeaten Texas A&M as the reason the Longhorns remain alive. He said Texas looked “dead” in Athens, yet emphasized that results elsewhere keep the team in range of the College Football Playoff field.
Finebaum added that Texas must recover from the disappointing night and refocus. He noted that the upcoming schedule presents a chance to regain momentum before facing Texas A&M. Finebaum cited analyst Heather Dinich when explaining that the playoff math remains workable, even if the Longhorns need help from other conference results.
Texas linebacker Anthony Hill highlighted the need for improvement after the loss. Texas safety Michael Taaffe voiced a similar message, saying every person involved must “be better.” Those reactions reflect a team trying to regroup as it enters the final stretch of the regular season.
Paul Finebaum Outlines Why Texas Still Has A Path After Georgia Loss
Finebaum’s comments came hours after Georgia closed out a dominant fourth quarter to secure the 35-10 win. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton delivered four touchdown passes and added a rushing score, continuing his efficient season with 24 completions on 29 attempts. He pushed the Bulldogs ahead for good with a 30-yard strike to London Humphreys, followed by a successful onside kick that Kirby Smart called to keep possession.
Smart said Georgia’s goal is simple: dominate late in games. His team backed that approach with a 21-0 fourth quarter that overwhelmed Texas. The Bulldogs pressured Arch Manning throughout the night, sacking him three times and forcing off-schedule throws as the Longhorns struggled to generate a run game.
Texas managed only 19 rushing yards and went 2 of 12 on third-down attempts. Penalties added to the issues, with nine infractions stalling drives and giving Georgia extra opportunities.
After Hill’s interception set up a touchdown pass from Manning to Ryan Wingo, Texas had briefly closed the gap, but Georgia answered with a long touchdown drive and the surprise onside kick that ended the comeback hopes.
Finebaum’s evaluation focused less on the final score and more on what is left on Texas’ schedule. He said the late-season matchup with Texas A&M creates a path that keeps the Longhorns mathematically alive.
He added that the team must “get regenerated” after the loss and approach the end of the season with urgency. Finebaum said the Longhorns looked rough in Athens but remain capable of a final push due to their rivalry game against the Aggies that could redeem their season.
Texas will host Arkansas on Saturday and then face the Texas A&M Aggies at home on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.