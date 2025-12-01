Paul Finebaum names college football's version of Kim Kardashian
ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum joined the panel on the show Get Up on Monday to discuss the latest seismic shift in the sport. The conversation centered on Lane Kiffin and his abrupt departure from Ole Miss to become the LSU Tigers' head coach. Finebaum offered a sharp critique of the situation and compared the coach to a famous reality television star known for constant drama.
Finebaum stated that Kiffin is the sport's equivalent of Kim Kardashian because he generates headlines regardless of his actions. The analyst noted that chaos seems to follow the coach wherever he goes.
This comparison arrived just hours after Kiffin officially announced his move to Baton Rouge. The decision ends his tenure in Oxford and creates a unique situation in which he will not lead his former team in the upcoming postseason.
"In many ways, Lane Kiffin has become college football's version of Kim Kardashian," Finebaum said regarding the media frenzy surrounding the move. "No matter what he does or what she does, everything crashes and burns around him." The quote highlights the turbulent nature of Kiffin's career path which includes stops at multiple major programs that often ended in controversy.
Lane Kiffin Controversy With Ole Miss Rebels Exit
The transition from Oxford to Baton Rouge capped a weeks-long saga that dominated headlines and sparked vicious debate. Kiffin agreed to a seven-year deal with LSU worth approximately $12 million annually.
The contract makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the nation. The move comes immediately after he led the Rebels to a historic 11-1 regular season and a decisive 38-19 victory over rival Mississippi State.
Significant friction occurred regarding the upcoming College Football Playoff. Kiffin told reporters that he requested to finish the season and coach the team through the playoff run. Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter denied that request despite players asking for him to stay.
Carter and university leadership instead moved quickly to promote defensive coordinator Pete Golding to permanent head coach. Golding will lead the squad immediately as they pursue a national title.
The Sunday departure scene at University-Oxford Airport illustrated the anger within the fan base. Police and Mississippi Highway Patrol cruisers escorted Kiffin and his family to private jets while fans lined the fences to boo and shout obscenities.
The coach explained that he prayed on the decision and relied on guidance from mentors like former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and former USC Trojans coach Pete Carroll. Carroll specifically encouraged him to take the shot and move to the new chapter.
Kiffin has established a pattern of abrupt or messy exits throughout his career. The list includes being fired by the Oakland Raiders, where owner Al Davis claimed the coach conned him. He left the Tennessee Volunteers after one season, which prompted riots and burning mattresses.
The 50-year-old coach was fired by USC in an airport office and relieved of duties at Alabama before the title game. He now takes over an LSU program where expectations are championship-or-bust inside the 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium.