Paul Finebaum 'Doubts' a College Football Playoff Contender Ahead of 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels will be one of the most-watched teams in college football in 2026. The Rebels went 13-2 last season, making their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Biggest Question in Oxford Is Replacing Lane Kiffin

However, Ole Miss was in the news a lot after the regular season ended, not just for its play on the field. Head coach Lane Kiffin elected to leave and become the head coach of the LSU Tigers following the last regular-season game. Kiffin went an impressive 55-19 in his six seasons in Oxford.

Kiffin led the team to four double-digit-win seasons in his last five years. That had never happened in the history of the program. Kiffin was not allowed to coach the team in the playoff run; instead, defensive coordinator Pete Golding was promoted to full-time head coach.

Paul Finebaum Questions Whether Pete Golding Can Sustain Ole Miss' Success

Under his leadership, the Rebels beat the Tulane Green Wave and the Georgia Bulldogs before losing to the Miami Hurricanes in the final seconds of the semifinals. ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked for his thoughts on Golding and the Rebels this season on "The Paul Finebaum Show." Finebaum said he does have some doubts.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think you'd have to work pretty hard to screw this team up with the talent," Finebaum said. "But I have some doubts whether he can replicate it, though, because it's a completely different situation as has been recited ad nauseam since he took over. I was impressed with what I saw from him, not only in May when we sat down with him, but last week."

It is fair to have doubts about whether Ole Miss can replicate the success of last season. Kiffin has proven to be one of the best head coaches in college football, whereas Golding is unproven even after his playoff run. The team had never experienced that level of success previously.

Ole Miss Has the Talent to Remain a Playoff Contender

The biggest question surrounding Ole Miss in 2026 is whether last season was the beginning of a new era or the peak of the Kiffin era. Golding has already shown he can lead the team in difficult circumstances, but maintaining success over an entire season is a different challenge.

Fortunately for him, the roster gives him a strong foundation. With Trinidad Chambliss leading the offense, Kewan Lacy anchoring the running game and continuity on defense, the Rebels have the talent to remain one of the top teams in the SEC.

If Golding could quickly establish itself as a program that can compete at the highest level without Kiffin.