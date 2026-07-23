Paul Finebaum Doubts SEC Can End Championship Drought

The SEC was once considered the best conference in college football by a wide margin. From 2006 to 2022, the conference won 13 national championships. That includes seven straight from 2006 to 2012.

The conference also consistently led college football in NFL draft picks. However, the conference has hit a lull since 2022. The SEC has not won a national championship since the Georgia Bulldogs won back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

On top of that, the conference hasn't had a team make the national championship game in that span. Instead, college football has been dominated by the Big Ten, as the conference has won three straight national titles with three different teams.

Paul Finebaum Doubts the SEC Ahead of 2026 Season

Heading into the 2026 season, the SEC hopes to change that with some strong teams like the Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners and Ole Miss Rebels. While those are some good options to take home the trophy, ESPN's Paul Finebaum is not sold.

The SEC Network analyst appeared on "SportsCenter" for a segment called "Paul In or Paul Out." He said he's out on the SEC ending its championship drought.

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart speaks at the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I hate to give a negative answer with the SEC hanging over my head, but I'm out," Finebaum said. "I do not like what I see. I think there are better teams around the country like Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame. The SEC has some really good ones like Texas, Georgia, but I'm taking the out again."

Bit Ten's Championship Run Has Changed the SEC Conversation

This answer may come as a surprise because Finebaum is considered one of the conference's top supporters. He's never had a problem getting into a war of words with other conferences in support of the SEC. On top of that, Finebaum made these comments while being at SEC media days.

But this just shows the reality of where the SEC is right now. It's no longer widely considered the best conference in college football. Instead, for the first time in two decades, it's taking a backseat to a conference that is actually out there winning championships.

SEC Can No Longer Rely on Depth Argument Without Titles

The SEC's dominance over the past two decades cannot be ignored, and the conference remains loaded with elite programs and NFL-caliber talent. But college football has always been decided by what happens on the field.

The Big Ten has taken advantage of its opportunities and has the championships to prove it. If the SEC wants to reclaim its crown, it will need more than depth and reputation; it will need another national title.