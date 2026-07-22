Paul Finebaum Names College Football Powerhouse Facing 'Problematic' Schedule

A team's schedule can make or break the season. A team could have all of the pieces they feel are needed to compete for a national championship, but the schedule could be what derails their season.

LSU Faces Difficult Road Ahead

The LSU Tigers are one of many teams facing a difficult schedule. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), a measure of a team's strength meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season, ranks the Tigers' schedule as the No. 11-toughest in the country.

The hardest part of the schedule for LSU and new head coach Lane Kiffin is the early part of it. The Tigers face the Clemson Tigers, the Ole Miss Rebels (Kiffin's former team) and at home against the Texas A&M Aggies in their first four games. If LSU doesn't come out of that stretch 2-1 or better, its chances of making the College Football Playoff could be on life support.

LSU Tigers' new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at the South Stadium Club. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Believes LSU Is a Playoff Team But Has Schedule Concerns

The SEC Network's Paul Finebaum appeared on "SportsCenter" while attending SEC media days. In a segment called "Paul In or Paul Out," he was asked if he thought the Tigers are a playoff team. Finebaum said he believes LSU is a playoff team in 2026, but he's worried about that early part of the schedule.

"His schedule is really problematic, especially Clemson and then at Ole Miss and Texas A&M, all in the month of September," Finebaum said.

LSU's Early Tests Could Reveal Whether the Tigers Are True Contenders

To make matters worse, typically when a new coach takes over, he needs time to develop his team and build that chemistry. It's hard to build chemistry in the offseason; you need games and game reps to be able to build that. But with that schedule, there's no easing into it. Kiffin's team will have to build that chemistry while facing three of the toughest teams in college football.

On the flip side, if LSU comes out of that stretch 2-1 or better, the narrative around the program changes completely. Instead of worrying about the schedule derailing the Tigers' national championship hopes, the talk will be about them being a legit contender.

Kiffin's first season at LSU will be tested immediately. The Tigers have one of the most talented rosters in the country and one of the best transfer portal classes, but talent alone will not be enough. How LSU handles September could determine whether this season becomes the beginning of a championship run or a year defined by missed opportunities.

If the Tigers can survive the opening gauntlet, they will quickly establish themselves as one of college football's most dangerous teams.