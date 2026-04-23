Paul Finebaum Fires Back at Major SEC Athletic Director For Making the Wrong Coaching Hire

The Auburn Tigers have entered another new era, but this one feels more fragile than hopeful.

The hiring of Alex Golesh comes after yet another reset, following the dismissal of Hugh Freeze, who went 15-19 in three seasons. Auburn’s decision to move on was not surprising. What is concerning is how often the program has had to make that decision in recent years.

At this point, the issue is not just coaching turnover. It is the absence of a clear and consistent direction.

Golesh arrives after going 23-15 in three seasons at South Florida, including a 9-3 record last year. That résumé provides reason for optimism, but it does not eliminate the uncertainty surrounding the hire. Winning at South Florida and winning in the SEC are two very different challenges.

Auburn athletic director John Cohen speaks during a press conference. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That uncertainty has been amplified by criticism of how the hire was handled. On "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst questioned the leadership of John Cohen and the process behind the decision.

"He said, 'I am the committee. I'm a one-man committee,' which showed a lack of respect for all the people who are important at Auburn," Finebaum said.

"Then he brought in Jon Sumrall, oh, I'm sorry, that's what he was supposed to do. But he got involved in the nickpicking of pushing DJ Durkin down Sumrall's throat, so Sumrall said, 'I think you are nickel and diming me, so I'm going down to Florida, and you can hire anybody you want.'"

Finebaum also suggested that Auburn’s involvement in staffing decisions, including defensive coordinator input, played a role in missing out on Jon Sumrall.

Sumrall ultimately took the Florida job after a strong run at Tulane, where he went 20-8 and reached the College Football Playoff. His track record made him one of the more proven candidates available, which only adds to the scrutiny surrounding Auburn’s final decision.

That context matters because Auburn cannot afford another misstep.

The program has endured five consecutive losing seasons, the worst stretch in its history. It has cycled through multiple head coaches without finding stability. Each failed hire has pushed the program further from relevance in an increasingly competitive SEC.

This is where the pressure on Golesh becomes immediate. While he deserves time to build, the reality is that Auburn’s situation does not allow for a slow rebuild. The combination of NIL and the transfer portal has accelerated timelines across the sport, and programs that fall behind can struggle to catch up.

Auburn is approaching that line.

Other SEC programs continue to build momentum, creating a widening gap between the top tier and those trying to keep pace. If Auburn cannot stabilize quickly, it risks becoming an afterthought in a conference where relevance is earned every season.

Golesh may still prove to be the right hire. His offensive background and recent success suggest there is potential for growth. But potential alone is not enough to change the perception surrounding this program.

Auburn does not just need improvement. It needs proof that it can still compete at a high level.

If that proof does not come soon, the conversation will shift from whether Auburn can return to prominence to whether it can avoid being left behind altogether.