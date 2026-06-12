Paul Finebaum Slams Major SEC Program Over $1.45 Billion Decision

With the rise of the name, image and likeness (NIL) era being underway, more and more teams are putting facility upgrades on the back burner to focus on using that money to help build a strong football team.

Florida Unveils Billion Dollar Project

However, not everyone is doing that. In fact, the Florida Gators announced on Thursday a $1.45 billion project to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, making it the most expensive stadium upgrade in college football history. The reason is that school officials believe it will nearly double the annual revenue.

According to ESPN, Florida unveiled renderings and details of the massive project at a board of trustees meeting on Thursday, providing the total budget, the 2027 offseason start date and the 2030 offseason completion date.

The hope for Florida is that the transformation could "breathe new life into one of the nation's most iconic college football venues and elevate it into the premier collegiate athletic destination that sets the standard for everyone else."

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall speaks to the team after the Orange and Blue game. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paul Finebaum Questions the Price Tag

ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that the Gators likely needed these upgrades, but he thinks the price is ridiculous.

"This is a school that was probably last among major schools in updating and renovating," Finebaum said. "We'll have to get some explanation here. It looks great, but everybody is spending right now... I don't know what is worth over a billion dollars because I've seen a lot of stadiums built for a lot less. I'm just going to wait until someone can explain exactly what they are doing."

As Finebaum mentioned, it's not clear what the project will entail. However, athletic director Scott Stricklin said that every inch of the stadium will be affected in some way. According to ESPN, the Gators first started looking at renovations in 2018, but COVID-19 pushed them back.

NIL Priorities vs. Facility Investment

The pushback immediately has to be about whether it's necessary to do all of these renovations when Florida is struggling on the field. The Gators have had a losing season in four of their last five seasons. They are also on their fifth head coach (three permanent and two interim) during that time.

This is likely money that was never going to go toward NIL, and the donations were specifically to help fund this project. But the fans won't take it that way if Florida doesn't win on the field. If things start to go south under Jon Sumrall, the immediate backlash will be about him not having the NIL backing he deserves.

That's the major question Florida will have to answer.