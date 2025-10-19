Paul Finebaum has 'no doubt' about SEC QB's ability after Week 8 win
Georgia’s latest comeback win has strengthened belief that quarterback Gunner Stockton is capable of carrying the program deep into the postseason. Following the Bulldogs’ 43-35 victory over Ole Miss, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said he now sees Stockton as a player who can lead Georgia to an SEC championship and beyond.
“There is no doubt in my mind whatsoever that Gunner Stockton is the guy who can lead Georgia to an SEC championship, a College Football Playoff berth, and a run through the playoff based on what I saw yesterday,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show. “For all the criticism that I and many others have directed at him and Mike Bobo, it was a pretty ingenious game plan as well. And Gunner Stockton was able to execute it.”
Finebaum praised Stockton’s poise and decision-making, emphasizing how the quarterback’s command of the offense transformed a game that appeared to be slipping away. Georgia trailed 35-26 entering the fourth quarter before Stockton led three consecutive scoring drives to secure the comeback.
The win kept Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC) firmly in the conference race heading into its open week, and for Finebaum, it erased lingering doubts about Stockton’s ceiling.
Gunner Stockton Leads Georgia’s Fourth-Quarter Comeback
Stockton completed 26 of 31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns, including three to tight end Lawson Luckie. He also ran for 59 yards and a 22-yard touchdown, finishing without a turnover in what head coach Kirby Smart called his most complete performance of the season.
“He was beat up,” Smart said, referring to Stockton’s sore oblique from the previous week. “I was concerned he couldn’t go. I said, ‘OK, we won’t use you in the quarterback run game,’ and he said, ‘No coach, I want to run it.’ He’s wired for these type of moments because he’s tough and his team believes in him.”
The Bulldogs fell behind early as Ole Miss scored touchdowns on its first five possessions. But once Georgia’s defense settled, Stockton took over. He went 12-for-12 passing for 135 yards and three touchdowns in the second half, converting every critical throw during a nine-play, 67-yard drive capped by a seven-yard touchdown pass to Luckie that gave Georgia its first lead.
Kicker Peyton Woodring added a 42-yard field goal to extend the margin, sealing the win after the defense produced two late stops. Smart credited the quarterback’s composure for giving the team confidence in every phase. “The stops the defense had gave me faith that whether we got the field goal or not we could stop them,” Smart said.
Finebaum Credits Stockton for Changing Georgia’s Narrative
Finebaum noted that Georgia’s offensive evolution has been central to its survival through multiple close calls. The Bulldogs have trailed at halftime in four of five SEC games yet found ways to win three of them. Finebaum said that resilience now defines the team’s identity, led by a quarterback who embodies toughness and control.
“It’s so hard to get these narratives right when you’re stubborn, which we all are, especially me,” Finebaum said. “But it was amazing to watch. To think that Georgia is in a shootout, it was just baffling to me because clearly Kirby Smart’s well aware of what he doesn’t have on defense, and therefore he was more aggressive. It wasn’t perfect, but that second half, especially the fourth quarter, was amazing to watch.”
Stockton’s growth has shifted perceptions within the conference. Once viewed as a steady but unspectacular option, he has emerged as the steadying force of a team searching for balance. Finebaum pointed to the contrast between this season and last year’s inconsistency, saying the difference lies in the quarterback’s confidence and execution.
Georgia has now defeated two ranked opponents in comeback fashion, both behind Stockton’s leadership. His combination of accuracy and toughness has made him one of the SEC’s most efficient passers, while his demeanor has resonated with teammates. “He’s a warrior,” Luckie said. “He’s tough as nails. I love seeing him play. He embodies our team.”
The Bulldogs will face Florida on Nov. 1 in Jacksonville after their open week.