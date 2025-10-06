Paul Finebaum issues strong verdict on Billy Napier’s hot seat status after Texas win
Florida football’s 29-21 upset victory over Texas temporarily quieted the noise surrounding head coach Billy Napier, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes the Gators’ win doesn’t erase the larger questions. Appearing on The Matt Barrie Show, Finebaum reflected on the atmosphere in Gainesville, noting that even before kickoff, fans were divided about their head coach’s future.
“What was so interesting was the atmosphere down there on our Saturday show,” Finebaum said. “I was just trying to be nice, understanding where I was. So, I said something like, ‘Even though Billy Napier is struggling and his job is apparently on the line, the fans down here still really like him.’ And they started booing me when I said that, chanting, ‘Fire Billy, fire Billy.’”
Despite the hostility, Florida’s win over No. 9 Texas offered a temporary reprieve. Quarterback DJ Lagway threw for a season-high 289 yards and two touchdowns to receiver Dallas Wilson, a true freshman making his debut, as the Gators snapped a three-game losing streak. Napier’s team improved to 2-3, but the pressure remains as he continues to hover around the .500 mark in his fourth season.
Paul Finebaum Notes Optimism, But Questions Long-Term Outlook For Billy Napier
Finebaum praised the performance but cautioned that the win may not carry lasting weight. “All fans want to see a win, and they got it,” he said. “It wasn’t unpredictable because Texas has been a mess for the entire season. But now we’re right back where we were last year — what do you do with Billy Napier? That’s three losses.”
The ESPN analyst pointed to a critical stretch that could determine Napier’s future. “They had a four-game stretch where I didn’t see how they were going to win any of them, even though Texas looked like the easiest,” Finebaum said.
“Now they go to A&M, and if that loss goes down, it’s four, because they blew the USF game. I’m just doing the math. It was a great win for the program, but I’m not sure how much it means.”
He added that while Napier has temporarily “gotten one back,” the coach must continue stacking wins to survive. Finebaum noted that the Gainesville environment is charged, with even speculation about Lane Kiffin surfacing before kickoff. “There’s a little bit of optimism now, and there should be,” he said. “But I wonder how much of this game is really about Florida as opposed to about Texas.”
Florida Finds Spark, But Billy Napier Still Faces Pressure
The Gators finally looked competent on both sides of the ball, scoring on their opening drive and recording six sacks to contain Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Lagway’s connection with Wilson energized a home crowd of more than 90,000 fans, as Wilson finished with six catches for 111 yards and two scores — the best debut for a freshman receiver in school history.
Despite the emotional win, Napier’s long-term stability is far from secure. His record stands at 21-22 overall and 5-16 against ranked opponents, with questions lingering about game management and offensive identity. Florida’s defense stepped up when it mattered, sacking Manning twice in the final minute to secure the victory, but the Gators’ schedule only gets tougher with five Top 25 teams remaining.
Napier called the performance “complementary football” and praised his players for staying resilient amid mounting criticism. Still, as Finebaum noted, Florida fans have seen this cycle before — a strong performance under pressure, followed by inconsistency when expectations rise.
The Gators will travel to face the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 11.