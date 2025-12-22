Paul Finebaum labels SEC powerhouse’s fan base ‘fickle’ amid coaching carousel

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum recently assessed the temperature of one of the sport's most demanding support systems. Following a dramatic opening round to the College Football Playoff, the pundit appeared on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning to discuss the shifting narratives surrounding a high-profile program. The conversation centered on how quickly supporters change their tune based on the scoreboard.

The head coach in question has navigated a tumultuous debut campaign filled with intense scrutiny. Critics were vocal following an early-season loss to the Florida State Seminoles and pointed out various roster weaknesses throughout the fall. However, a resilient postseason performance has seemingly quieted the detractors for the moment.

Finebaum noted that the criticism often stemmed from the impossible standard set by the program's previous legendary leader. He emphasized that the current coach faced unfair expectations from the start.

Despite adversity, the team advanced in the playoff bracket, prompting a reevaluation of the work on the sidelines.

Paul Finebaum reacts to Kalen DeBoer and Alabama defeating Oklahoma in CFP

The scrutiny surrounding Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer has been intense since he arrived in Tuscaloosa to replace Nick Saban. Finebaum told host Greg McElroy that the reaction from the Alabama fan base throughout the season was often irrational. He suggested that the supporters have a history of being difficult to please regardless of the circumstances.

“It's always been a fickle fan base,” Finebaum said. “Everybody knows that and everybody understands the circumstances. I just think that he was viewed unfairly by everyone, including myself because of the comparison (to Nick Saban). He knew that; everyone knew that. (Alabama athletic director) Greg Byrne knew that most of all.”

Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer and the Crimson Tide bounced back after falling behind early to the Oklahoma Sooners to earn a 10-point win in the College Football Playoff's first round. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

These comments came after the Crimson Tide rallied to defeat the Oklahoma Sooners 34-24 in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The victory was a massive statement for DeBoer, who claimed his first playoff win with the program. Alabama overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to secure the win at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback Ty Simpson sparked the comeback by passing for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks was a primary beneficiary, hauling in five catches for 79 yards and two scores. The defense also contributed significantly when cornerback Zabien Brown returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown.

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (17) had the biggest game of his young career, collecting five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns against Oklahoma. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Finebaum admitted that the team suffered some "bookend defeats that haunted people" during the regular season. However, he believes DeBoer remains one of the top tactical minds in the game. He noted that while the Sooners might not be a national title contender, winning in Norman was a significant achievement.

“Sometimes I think you have to appreciate the moment and it may never be perfect for Kalen DeBoer because he is not Nick Saban,” Finebaum said. “He's still considered among the elite coaches in the country and that really matters.”

The Crimson Tide will face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 1, at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Read more on College Football HQ