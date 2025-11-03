Paul Finebaum names ‘most intriguing’ candidate to replace Hugh Freeze at Auburn
Auburn’s latest coaching search is officially underway after the university fired Hugh Freeze on Sunday. The move came a day after a 10-3 home loss to Kentucky dropped the Tigers to 4-5 overall and 1-5 in SEC play. Athletic director John Cohen released a statement announcing the dismissal, thanking Freeze for his efforts while reaffirming Auburn’s goal to compete for championships.
Freeze leaves with a 15-19 record in two-plus seasons and a $15.8 million buyout. Defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin was named interim head coach as the Tigers begin searching for their fourth head coach in seven years. It’s another costly reset for Auburn, which will have paid more than $50 million in buyouts since 2020 after parting ways with Gus Malzahn, Bryan Harsin, and now Freeze.
On Monday’s McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning podcast, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum weighed in on what kind of coach could best fit Auburn’s culture and expectations. Finebaum pointed to one name that stood out from the rest, calling Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall the “most intriguing” option to take over the program.
Paul Finebaum Calls Jon Sumrall the “Most Intriguing” Auburn Candidate
When asked about the profile Auburn should target, Finebaum emphasized the importance of fit over flash. “I think Auburn is a little more unique,” Finebaum said. “I don’t think you can just go to the file or ChatGPT and type in what you want. I think you have to find somebody who can relate to that school, its fanbase, and the families. And I think that’s where I would go.”
Finebaum continued, “I wouldn’t just try to hire the hot name. I would try to hire someone who has experience, great abilities, but mostly potential. We all know the same names. I don’t think I can add anything. The name that I think is most intriguing is Jon Sumrall because he is hard-nosed. I think he will remind some people of Pat Dye, which is never a bad way to go when you’re trying to identify the next Auburn football coach.”
Sumrall’s coaching resume reflects steady success. After leading Troy to consecutive Sun Belt titles, he’s continued his rise at Tulane, where he’s 15-7 through two seasons. His Green Wave squad fell to 6-2 after a recent loss to UTSA, but remains among the top Group of Five programs. With prior experience at Kentucky and Ole Miss, Sumrall is already familiar with the SEC environment Auburn demands.
The Tigers will travel to face Vanderbilt on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.