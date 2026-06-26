Paul Finebaum Name SEC Program Whose Ceiling Is Just 6 Wins

The Arkansas Razorbacks were once a proud program, but have now slipped into being one of the worst in the SEC.

The Razorbacks rattled off several double-digit win seasons as members of the Southwest Conference from the 1960s to the 1980s.

They also won a national championship in 1964. However, since moving to the SEC in 1992, the team has had just three double-digit win seasons. Those came in 2006, 2010 and 2011.

Arkansas Enters Another Reset Under Ryan SIlverfield

Since that 2011 season, Arkansas has had eight losing seasons. They have also won more than seven games just two times.

One of those came in 2021 in head coach Sam Pittman's second season. It appeared he had the team heading in the right direction. However, he followed that up with two 7-6 seasons, a 4-8 season and was then fired last year in the midst of a 2-10 season.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield looks over to the sidelines. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Arkansas then elected to hire Memphis Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield to replace Pittman. He had a successful six-year run at Memphis, going 50-24.

That included two double-digit win seasons; however, he couldn't get Memphis over the hump in the last two years and make the College Football Playoff as a Group of Five representative.

Paul Finebaum Projects a Ceiling of Mediocrity in Year 1

ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked on his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show," about his expectations for the Razorbacks this season. He feels the best case is a 6-6 season.

"I think the best they can do is about 500 if I'm being completely objective," Finebaum said. "... I think the season gets off to a rocky start, and I see very few wins. That second half of the season is absurd... You have to steal some home games. That's the Razorbacks' best and only hope, I think."

Brutal Schedule Leaves Little Margin for Error

Arkansas does have a very difficult schedule, but even six wins might be a stretch. The Razorbacks play six teams projected to be ranked in the preseason polls: the Utah Utes, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers.

Three of those games are on the road. That means there is little room for error. Because if Arkansas were to lose all six games, it would have to go undefeated for the rest of its schedule to reach six wins this season. That is highly unlikely, especially with a new coach.

For Silverfield, the immediate objective is not a rapid turnaround but evidence that the program is stabilizing after years of inconsistency.

If Arkansas can remain competitive against its toughest opponents and avoid another prolonged collapse, it would represent the first meaningful step toward rebuilding long-term SEC credibility.