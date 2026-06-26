Notre Dame Tops College Football Undefeated Contenders on Kalshi

The Fighting Irish’s craving for bakery sweets shows as a cupcake schedule is on deck for the 2026 college football season. Given the weakness of Notre Dame’s schedule, Kalshi has it as the most likely team to go undefeated.

Notre Dame is trading at 33% on Kalshi’s undefeated CFB season market to go a perfect 12-0 in the regular-season.

Notre Dame Football Undefeated Season - Kalshi

Yes 33%

No 69%

The 33% trading price pays $18.93 on a $10 trade if Notre Dame does finish undefeated and $4.17 if it doesn't. This market covers only the 12 regular-season games and excludes bowl and playoff games.

Notre Dame 2026 Schedule

vs. Wisconsin (Neutral Site)

vs. Rice

vs. Michigan State

@ Purdue

@ North Carolina

vs. Stanford

@ BYU

vs. Navy (Neutral Site)

vs. Miami

vs. Boston College

vs. SMU

@ Syracuse

At first glance, Notre Dame really only has two tests on its schedule for this season. The first comes in Week 7 on the road at BYU and the next in Week 10 at home against Miami. The remaining schedule is much lighter.

BYU went 12-2, reached the Big 12 Championship, and stayed perfect at home last season.

The Irish played Miami in the opener last season and lost 27-24. Notre Dame hosts the game this season in South Bend where they went 6-1 last year. Miami has all the momentum right now as a top National Championship contender.

Outside of the threats

Diving into the remainder of the schedule, all but Navy and SMU finished under a .500 record last season. Combined, the 10 of them went 48-75 last season.

The three Big Ten opponents in the first four weeks (Wisconsin, Purdue, and Michigan State) all finished in the bottom-four of the conference standings. Rice went 5-7 and finished 11th in the American Conference.

SMU also finished as a top-5 team in the ACC last season. North Carolina, Boston College, and Syracuse finished as the bottom three in the ACC, while Stanford finished 12th.

Early market prices

Kalshi lists opening lines for Notre Dame’s first three games. The Irish are 82% favorites against Wisconsin, 93% favorites against Rice in Week 2 and 87% favorites in Week 3 over Michigan State.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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