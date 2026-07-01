Paul Finebaum Names College Football Powerhouse Head and Shoulders Above the Rest

College athletics has entered into a new era. Now, it's about how much money an athletic department has over its recruiting territory.

The top programs are typically the ones that can raise the most money. That money could be for NIL, to help pay players to come play for you, but it also could be to improve facilities or pay coaches top dollar.

Ohio State Set to Make History

Of all the schools that do a great job in this era, there is one program that stands above the rest. That would be the Ohio State Buckeyes. Columbus Dispatch's Joey Kaufman wrote a story about how the Buckeyes could become the first athletic department to have an athletic department budget of $500 million.

Athletic Director Russ Bjork said the school isn't there yet, but will be soon.

“It’s going to happen,” Bjork told Kaufman. “It could happen in three years from now. It could happen two years from now or five years from now. But we will have a $500 million athletic budget at some point in time very soon. We have that capability.”

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during the Ohio State football spring game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Money Now Defines Competitive Windows

ESPN's Paul Finebaum reacted to this story on "The Paul Finebaum Show," stating that he doesn't feel anyone is in Ohio State's league currently.

"Nobody is in Ohio State's league right now," Finebaum said. "I saw that story the other day, and the idea of a half-billion-dollar athletic budget is truly amazing. Now, remember, Ohio State has more sports than the average SEC program. I would think Texas and Georgia are considerably behind that. It's just a number, but it's also where college athletics is."

As Finebaum mentioned, this money isn't just going toward the football program, but it still is a miraculous number. This shows the commitment and buy-in of the fans and donors. It shows that, while other schools are uneasy with the NIL era, they have fully embraced it.

The Gap is Becoming Structural

That's the example that other schools need to use to get their donors to buy in. Because if more and more programs get the buy-in that Ohio State is getting, you risk falling further and further behind, to the point you might not be able to catch up.

So, it's essential that teams secure long-term donor alignment and revenue growth strategies if they want to remain competitive at the highest level in the modern era of college football.