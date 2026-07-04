Paul Finebaum Names College Football Powerhouse That's No Longer 'Legitimate'

The Clemson Tigers have been one of the best programs in college football since 2010. The team is an incredible 173-45, which is tied with the Georgia Bulldogs for the third-best record in that time frame, behind the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Clemson's Dominant Run Since 2010

The Tigers' best stretch came from 2015-20. They had six straight College Football Playoff appearances and won two national championships, including wins over the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide.

However, since that 2020 season, Clemson hasn't been able to relive its glory days. The Tigers have three double-digit win seasons and one College Football Playoff appearance. That came in 2024, when the team went 10-4 and made the playoffs, after winning the ACC Championship Game in the final seconds.

The Expectations Collapse in 2025

The biggest issue for the Tigers is that after that playoff run, the team was ranked No. 1 in college football in returning production in 2025. They were ranked No. 4 in the preseason poll and were one of the favorites to win the national championship.

However, Dabo Swinney's team had its worst season since 2010, going 7-6.

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney walks with players before the Pinstripe Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That has ESPN's Paul Finebaum questioning the direction Clemson is going in. On his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst called out a caller on his show who is a Clemson fan, saying Clemson is not a legitimate contender and that Swinney is no longer a good coach.

"I think he believes if he keeps repeating the same lie that Clemson is legitimate and Dabo is a good coach, it will make him at least feel better short term," Finebaum said.

It is hard to believe that Swinney is no longer a good coach. It's not like he's forgotten how to coach. The biggest issue with Clemson and Dabo is their failure to adapt to the new era of NIL and the transfer portal.

The NIL and Transfer Portal Problem

Clemson only signed 11 players in the 2026 transfer portal class and ranked No. 56 in the recruiting rankings. Previously, the most they signed in one class was four in 2025. Outside of that, they would go years without signing anyone or would just sign one player.

In today's college football landscape, sustained success increasingly depends on roster flexibility, transfer portal activity and NIL investment. Programs that fully engage those mechanisms have maintained a competitive edge, while those that resist them risk losing ground.

For Clemson, the challenge moving forward will be finding a balance between its traditional roster-building approach and the demands of a rapidly evolving era.