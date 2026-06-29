Paul Finebaum Names Major College Football Head Coach Nobody Wants

It wasn't long ago that Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was considered a top-two coach in college football.

Clemson's Dominant Era

Swinney led the Tigers on a dominant run from 2015-20. The team had six straight College Football Playoff appearances. The Tigers also won two national championships during that era, defeating the Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide in both.

However, Swinney hasn't been able to muster up that same success since. From 2021-25, the team has just one College Football Playoff appearance.

That came in 2024, when the team only got a bid because they won the ACC Championship Game in the final seconds, earning an automatic bid in the playoff. The Tigers' run was short-lived as they were defeated in the first game by the Texas Longhorns.

Worst Year Yet

Last season was the worst year for the group. Despite starting the year with national championship aspirations and being ranked No. 4 in the country in the preseason, Clemson would go 7-6, its worst season since 2010.

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney looks on during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That poor season has many wondering if Swinney has been passed over by this new era of college football.

In fact, ESPN's Paul Finebaum discussed Swinney on his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show." The SEC Network analyst discussed Swinney's high buyout, noting it was not necessary due to no team wanting to hire him away from Clemson.

Pressure on Swinney

"What program has ever tried to hire Dabo Swinney?" Finebaum said. "Why do you get that type of leverage at the back end of your contract. Dabo's never gotten an offer... Nobody wants Dabo Swinney."

This has been quite the fall in a short amount of time, but it's just the reality of college football, especially in this new era. It's not about what you have done, it's about what you have done for me lately.

Adapting to the New Era

One of the biggest reasons for his fall is his failure to adapt to the new NIL and transfer portal era. Clemson is routinely near the bottom of transfer portal rankings due to its refusal to use it as a resource.

This year, Swinney used the portal more than any year previously, yet the Tigers still only signed 11 players and ranked No. 56 in the recruiting rankings. Previously, the most they signed in one class was four in 2025.

Clemson's trajectory now hinges less on its past dominance and more on whether Swinney fully adjusts to roster construction in the NIL and transfer portal era before the program's gap with college football's elite becomes permanent.