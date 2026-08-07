Paul Finebaum Names College Football Powerhouse That 'Sucks These Days'

The Clemson Tigers need to prove to college football that they are still the program they were during their dominant run in the 2010s.

Dabo Swinney and Clemson Must Prove the Dynasty Isn't Over

Clemson went to six straight College Football Playoffs. It also won six straight ACC championships. The Tigers won two national championships during that run, both over the Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide. They established themselves as one of the best programs in college football under Dabo Swinney.

However, since the turn of the decade, the Tigers haven't had the same success. The Tigers went to the playoffs in 2020 and also in 2024. The playoff appearance in 2024 was only due to the program winning the ACC Championship Game in the final seconds. That gave them an automatic appearance in the playoffs, despite not finishing in the top 12.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has been a critic of Clemson and Swinney this offseason, taking shots anytime he can. These shots usually follow a caller named "Chris" on "The Paul Finebaum Show."

Finebaum and Chris went at it again, where Finebaum revealed exactly how he feels about Clemson.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks to the media. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I appreciate your loyalty, and I certainly enjoyed meeting you," Finebaum said. "I thought you were a great person when we met, but you're stuck on the same success. And the anger that you have because your program sucks these days is fairly difficult to digest. I mean, your program hasn't played a meaningful, a really meaningful game in about five years."

Clemson's Fall from College Football Powerhouse

Much of Finebaum's criticism comes due to what took place last season. Finebaum entered the 2025 season as a believer in Clemson, thinking the team would get back to dominance. The Tigers returned the most production in college football and started in the top five of the preseason AP poll.

The Tigers would have a disappointing season, finishing 7-6, their worst season since 2010. This has put pressure on Swinney heading into the upcoming season to prove he hasn't lost his fastball and is still the coach who can lead the team back to prominence.

Tigers Have Early Opportunity to Change the Narrative

Clemson's biggest challenge in 2026 is not just winning games; it's changing the perception that the program has slipped from the standard it once set. Swinney has already proven he can build a national championship contender, but college football moves quickly. The Tigers no longer have the benefit of being viewed as an automatic powerhouse; they have to earn that respect again.

A win over the LSU Tigers and Lane Kiffin in the season opener would immediately change the conversation and give Clemson momentum heading into the year. But if the Tigers struggle again, the questions surrounding Swinney and the direction of the program will only grow louder.

For Clemson, this season is about more than just its record. It's about proving the championship window is still open.