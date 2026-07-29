Paul Finebaum Names a College Football Powerhouse That's Now an 'Average Program'

The Paul Finebaum vs. the Clemson Tigers offseason saga continued after comments he made at SEC media days.

Paul Finebaum vs. Clemson Saga Continues

Finebaum has made his feelings known about the Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney whenever he gets the chance this offseason. He made noise at SEC media days when he appeared on "The Film Guy Network" and said Clemson has the most annoying fan base in college football.

"Overall, Clemson fans are just absurd," Finebaum previously said. "Because they think they're relevant. I get asked a couple of times a year, 'What do you think about Dabo Swinney?' My answer is the same. They all start tweeting, 'Oh man, Dabo Swinney living rent-free in Paul Finebaum's brain.' Dabo Swinney isn't living rent-free in anybody's (brain). I mean, Shane Beamer's beat this guy."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks to the media during Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Doubles Down on His Criticism of Clemson Fans

He was asked to clarify those comments on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Monday. At first, Finebaum said it was just a throwaway line while he was having fun on radio row. However, that's not where his comments ended. He went on to say that Clemson fans are sensitive and have nothing to look forward to because the program is now average.

"They've become an average program," Finebaum said. "They're living in the past. I think you know all the rest."

Clemson's Fall From National Power Has Fueled Criticism

This is just the latest example of how the national media perceives Swinney's program. During the 2010s, Swinney had things rolling. Clemson was one of the most successful teams of the decade. The Tigers had six straight College Football Playoff appearances. They also won two national championships. However, they haven't had the same success since 2021.

Clemson has just one College Football Playoff appearance. That came in 2024. But the team went 10-4 and only made the CFP because they won the ACC Championship Game, which earned them an automatic bid.

They followed that up with an abysmal 2025 season. After returning the most production in college football and being ranked inside the preseason top five, the Tigers went 7-6, the worst season since 2010. That's what has led to the comments from national media members like Finebaum.

Clemson has spent the last several seasons trying to find its way back to the standard it established during the 2010s. The Tigers still have a respected head coach in Swinney, but the margin for error is shrinking.

A strong 2026 season could quiet the doubters and remind the sport that Clemson is still capable of being a national contender. Another disappointing year, however, would only strengthen the argument from critics like Finebaum that the program has fallen from its former heights.