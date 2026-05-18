The Tennessee Volunteers entered the 2025 season believing they were ready to take the next step under Josh Heupel.

Instead, they took a step backward.

After making the College Football Playoff and finishing 10-3 in 2024, Tennessee regressed to 8-5 last season and looked far less dangerous than many expected.

The Volunteers struggled with consistency offensively, failed to protect home field and once again raised questions about whether the program is truly ready to compete at the highest level of the SEC.

Now, heading into 2026, Tennessee faces even more uncertainty.

Tennessee Faces Major Questions at Quarterback

The biggest concern surrounds the quarterback position.

Starter Joey Aguilar exhausted his eligibility, leaving Tennessee to choose between redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and five-star freshman Faizon Brandon. While both players are talented, relying on inexperienced quarterbacks in the SEC rarely comes without growing pains.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

That uncertainty is one reason ESPN’s Paul Finebaum pushed back strongly against the idea that teams should fear traveling to Knoxville this season.

On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” the SEC Network analyst dismissed concerns about Texas traveling to Neyland Stadium later this season.

"Tennessee couldn't get out of its own shadow last year," Finebaum said. "Why is Texas going to be afraid of Tennessee? Did you follow Tennessee last year? Are you aware that Tennessee lost three home games at Neyland Stadium? Just want to make sure you are aware of that."

Neyland Stadium Has Lost Some of Its Fear Factor

Finebaum’s criticism may sound harsh, but the numbers support it.

Tennessee lost three home games last season after entering the year with expectations of defending one of the toughest home-field environments in college football. Instead of turning Neyland Stadium into an advantage, the Volunteers repeatedly allowed opponents to control games in Knoxville.

That matters because Tennessee’s national reputation often exceeds the actual results.

There is no question that Neyland Stadium remains one of the loudest and most intimidating environments in the SEC. The atmosphere is elite. The tradition is elite. But elite programs defend home field consistently, and Tennessee has not done that at a championship level.

Tennessee Must Prove It Again

The pressure now shifts directly onto Heupel.

His fast-paced offense revitalized Tennessee early in his tenure, but defensive inconsistency and quarterback uncertainty have kept the Volunteers from becoming a true SEC powerhouse. Since reaching the playoffs in 2024, Tennessee has struggled to maintain momentum.

That is why 2026 feels so important.

If MacIntyre or Brandon develops quickly, Tennessee has enough talent to compete for a playoff spot again. But if the inconsistency from last season carries over, the narrative surrounding the program will continue to grow louder.

Right now, Tennessee still feels more dangerous in theory than in reality.

Until the Volunteers consistently dominate at home and compete for championships, teams like Texas are not going to enter Neyland Stadium fearing Tennessee the way fans believe they should.