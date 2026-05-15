Paul Finebaum Names National Championship Winning Coach That No One Cares About Anymore

There was a time when Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers were one of the defining powers in college football.

From 2015 through 2020, Clemson won six straight ACC championships, reached four national championship games and captured two national titles. During that stretch, the Tigers were one of the only programs capable of consistently challenging Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

But college football changes fast. Now, Clemson feels much closer to being an afterthought than a powerhouse.

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney makes his case during a review of an interception. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

That reality became even clearer after ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum made brutally honest comments on "The Paul Finebaum Show" regarding Swinney and the current state of the program.

"I don't have faith or belief in Dabo Swinney anymore," Finebaum said. "So, it's hard for me to believe that Clemson, with a new quarterback, is going to be able to go into Baton Rouge and come out with a win... There is literally only one person I know that supports Dabo Swinney, and that's Chris from South Carolina."

That statement would have sounded absurd five years ago. Today, it sounds realistic.

Clemson entered last season ranked No. 4 in the preseason polls with expectations of competing for the College Football Playoff. Instead, the Tigers stumbled to a disappointing 7-6 finish, their worst season since 2010.

The bigger issue is not just the record. It is the feeling surrounding the program. Clemson no longer feels feared nationally.

Part of that is because the sport has changed dramatically while Swinney has struggled to fully adapt. Programs across the country aggressively embraced the transfer portal and NIL era. Clemson remained far more conservative in roster construction, betting heavily on high school development and internal culture.

That formula once built a dynasty. Now it feels outdated compared to programs rapidly rebuilding through the portal every offseason.

The offensive struggles have only magnified those concerns. Clemson has not looked like the explosive machine that once featured stars such as Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence in years.

Since 2021, Clemson has finished outside the top 30 nationally in scoring offense three different times. That is not championship-level production anymore.

The pressure surrounding the program is also becoming far more complicated because of Swinney’s massive contract. In 2021, Clemson gave him a 10-year, $115 million extension running through 2031.

His buyout remains enormous, making any move financially difficult even if frustrations continue to rise.

Still, expectations at Clemson have permanently changed because of what Swinney has already built. That is both his greatest accomplishment and his biggest problem.

The Tigers open next season with a massive road game against the LSU Tigers and new head coach Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge. A loss there would immediately intensify questions about whether Clemson can still compete at the highest level.

And right now, that doubt feels louder than belief.