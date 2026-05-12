College GameDay Location for Week 1 Revealed

The 2026 college football season is still months away from kicking off, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's beloved pregame show from selecting its first location of the year.

With a jam-packed Week 1 slate featuring matchups such as Colorado vs. Georgia Tech, Baylor vs. Auburn and Boise State vs. Oregon, there is one game that stands out from among the rest.

As reported on Tuesday by On3's Pete Nakos, "College GameDay" will be on hand in Baton Rouge as the LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers will face off. The two teams met at Clemson last season, with LSU pulling off the 17-10 victory in a game that was viewed as having major College Football Playoff implications. Instead, both teams finished the year 7-6, and made some internal changes moving forward.

NEW: College GameDay is set to go to Baton Rouge for LSU vs. Clemson in Week 1, @PeteNakos reports📍https://t.co/uofBxtgAdM pic.twitter.com/2H8QkbmZ3F — On3 (@On3) May 12, 2026

This year's matchup will look a bit different from last season's, as it'll mark the beginning of the Lane Kiffin era at LSU. The former Ole Miss coach opted to leave Oxford after six years this past season, as he infamously was being courted by LSU and Florida despite the Rebels being set to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

As for Clemson, Dabo Swinney parted ways with former offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, opting to bring in Chad Morris to revamp an offensive unit that ranked No. 62 in total offense despite having a Heisman-contending quarterback in Cade Klubnik.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

While a new head coach often indicates that a team may have a couple of rebuilding years ahead of them, the Tigers threw plenty of financial support in Kiffin's direction. His first recruiting class at LSU ranked as the No. 11 class in the country, while his portal additions ranked as the No. 1 transfer class in all of college football.

The Bayou Bengals spent big money in the portal, landing three of the top five transfers in 247Sports' portal rankings. They brought in Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and Ole Miss EDGE Princewill Umanmielen.

As for Swinney and Clemson, they, too, used the portal this offseason, just not to the same level as LSU. Swinney had been adamantly against the portal in years past, but Clemson did bring in a program record 10 transfers.

However, the biggest storyline out of Clemson is the team's quarterback battle between redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina and true freshman Tait Reynolds. Clemson is looking to return to a title contention level under Swinney, while LSU is looking to take over the sport.

As of writing, the oddsmakers at FanDuel have LSU favored by 11.5 points.