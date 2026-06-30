Paul Finebaum Names Star Transfer SEC QB Who Is the 'Key to it All'

The LSU Tigers will be one of the most interesting storylines in college football this season.

Lane Kiffin's Baton Rouge Reset

The Tigers made a big coaching move, firing head coach Brian Kelly during the season and replacing him with former Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin after the season. Kiffin had a remarkable six-year stretch, going 55-19 during that time frame.

He won double-digit games in four of his final five seasons. That included his most successful season last year, when he went 11-1 and made the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Transfer Portal Overhaul

He's now hoping to bring that same magic to Baton Rouge, bringing with him the No. 1-ranked transfer portal class. That class is filled with stars, including the No. 1-ranked player in the portal, former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the second half. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leavitt spent two seasons as the quarterback at Arizona State after spending one season at Michigan State. He completed 61.3% of his passes for 4,513 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

His best season came in 2024, when Leavitt played a major role in leading Arizona State to its first Big 12 championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Last season was the year he was expected to break out, although he battled injuries, playing in just seven games and completing only 60.7% of his passes.

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst was asked about Leavitt. He said he thinks Leavitt is the key to how successful LSU will be this season.

"I think Sam Leavitt is the key to it all," Finebaum said.

The Leavitt Question

That's a lot of pressure on Leavitt, but it's warranted. Kiffin and LSU put all of their chips on the table to land him. The team had to completely rebuild the quarterback room through the portal after losing the majority of it last season.

But the biggest question isn't necessarily if Leavitt will live up to the expectations; it's his injury history. Last year, it was a Lisfranc foot injury that derailed the season. It also made him miss the spring session of the offseason. But even in his magical 2024 season, Leavitt missed a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats due to an injured rib.

If injuries resurface, the entire structure becomes fragile quickly, given how heavily the roster construction leans on him. LSU doesn't just need Leavitt to be good; it needs him available. That reality defines the season more than any ranking or preseason expectation.