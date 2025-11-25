Paul Finebaum predicts if Lane Kiffin will leave Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin has never been short on words, but silence might be the loudest sound coming out of Oxford this week. On Tuesday’s Get Up, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said what the Ole Miss head coach didn’t say during his most recent press conference told the real story about his future.
As speculation swirls about Kiffin’s next move, Ole Miss sits at 10-1 and ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff standings. The Rebels are preparing for Friday’s Egg Bowl against Mississippi State with a possible playoff berth on the line. Yet LSU and Florida continue to circle, both offering massive deals that could make Kiffin one of the highest-paid coaches in the country.
Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter added fuel to the speculation last week when he confirmed that an announcement about Kiffin’s future is expected the day after the Egg Bowl. With rumors of family visits to Baton Rouge and Gainesville and offers potentially exceeding $90 million, Oxford’s tension has reached its peak heading into rivalry weekend.
Paul Finebaum Says Lane Kiffin’s Omission Speaks Volumes
During Tuesday’s Get Up, Paul Finebaum pointed to one key omission that spoke louder than any denial. “Well, it’s what (Kiffin) didn’t say, Greeny,” Finebaum said. “He didn’t say, ‘I definitely will be here and coach my team in the College Football Playoff.’ That is not difficult. You can ask almost any coach who is in the College Football Playoff poll right now and they will give you that answer.”
Finebaum went further, suggesting that Kiffin’s hesitation made his intentions clear. “Kiffin nuanced it, which means one thing. He is likely to leave,” he said. “Otherwise, he simply has to say, ‘I just agreed to a new deal with Ole Miss. I’ll be here the rest of my life. I’ll be making zillions of dollars.’ End of story.”
The 50-year-old coach has made no public statements denying interest from other schools. Carter’s message last week was equally careful, emphasizing the coach’s focus on preparing for Mississippi State rather than addressing his future directly.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss,” Carter wrote. “Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl.”
That “outside noise” now includes multimillion-dollar contract offers and whispers that Kiffin’s family has already made visits to both LSU and Florida. The potential for a seven-year, incentive-heavy deal north of $90 million represents a massive jump from his current $9 million annual salary.
Kiffin’s decision could reshape the SEC’s coaching landscape. Ole Miss has made four 10-win seasons under him after managing that mark just four times in the 57 years before his arrival. Leaving now, as the Rebels stand on the edge of a possible playoff run, would mark another dramatic chapter in a career filled with them.
The Ole Miss Rebels will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl on Friday at noon ET on ABC.