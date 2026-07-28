Paul Finebaum Pushes Back on 'Championship or Bust' Expectations for Major SEC Head Coach

There likely isn't a college football head coach under more pressure this season than LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin Brings A Lot of Expectations to Baton Rouge

Kiffin is entering his first season in Baton Rouge after spending six seasons as the coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. During that time frame, the Rebels went 55-19, won double-digit games in four out of the last five seasons and made the College Football Playoff in 2025 after going 11-1. That marked the first appearance in program history.

However, despite the program seeming like it was in a good place and becoming a consistent contender, Kiffin decided to take on a new challenge. The Tigers were coming off a four-year run under head coach Brian Kelly. He went 34-14 during that time span. He led the team to three straight nine-or-more-win seasons before starting 5-3 last year and being fired.

A big reason for Kelly being let go is that LSU was tired of being good but not great. The program was ready to be a contender again, like they had been for nearly two decades. They wanted to find a head coach who would be able to get them over that hump and felt Kiffin was the right man for the job.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During SEC media days, there were discussions on whether it was a national championship-or-bust for Kiffin in Year 1. The point being made was that Kiffin himself admitted the Tigers have better resources than he had at Ole Miss. So, if he could lead the Rebels to the playoffs last year, he should be able to lead LSU to a national championship already.

Paul Finebaum Pushes Back on Championship-or-Bust Narrative

However, SEC Network's Paul Finebaum dismissed that narrative on "The Next Round."

"I've heard championship or bust for Kiffin," Finebaum said. "That's not really true. He's got everything going in such a good direction that I think as long as the signals are pointing up and the program looks like it is different than a year ago under Brian Kelly, they are going to be in good shape."

Lane Kiffin Inherits an LSU Program Ready to Compete Again

Kiffin was hired because LSU believes he can take the program where Kelly could not. That does not mean he has to accomplish everything in his first season. The Tigers have the resources, talent and recruiting base to become a national championship contender, but building a title-caliber program still takes time.

If LSU shows meaningful progress in 2026, Kiffin will have earned the opportunity to chase much bigger expectations in the season that follows.