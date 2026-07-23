Paul Finebaum Names Major SEC Program That Will Make the College Football Playoff

It has been six seasons since the LSU Tigers made the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers have long been considered one of the best programs in the SEC; however, since their magical run led by Joe Burrow in 2019, which culminated in a national championship, LSU hasn't returned to the postseason tournament. That's what Lane Kiffin has been hired to change.

LSU Gave Lane Kiffin Resources to Compete for Championships

The former Ole Miss Rebels head coach replaces Brian Kelly, who went 34-14 in his four seasons. That includes three straight seasons of nine wins or more, and two double-digit win seasons in his tenure.

The issue with Kelly was that he couldn't get the Tigers over the hump. Kiffin comes in after a 55-19 record in six seasons as the coach of the Rebels. His best season was last year, when he led Ole Miss to an 11-1 season and its first berth in the College Football Playoff.

Now, he comes to Baton Rouge, where he has admitted he has better resources and talent than he did in Oxford. Those resources were on full display this offseason as LSU landed the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country. The class featured quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and star EDGE Princewill Umanmielen.

LSU Tigers' new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at the South Stadium Club. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Believes Kiffin Has LSU Ready for Immediate Success

ESPN's Paul Finebaum appeared on "SportsCenter" for a segment of "Paul In or Paul Out." He was asked if he was in or out on the Tigers being a College Football Playoff contender. Finebaum said he's all in on LSU.

"I'm in," Finebaum said. "He's got one of the best rosters in college football. The question is chemistry. He brought in Sam Leavitt. He's brought in so many amazing players in the portal... He's one of the best coaches in the country. So, count me in."

Kiffin's First Season in Baton Rouge Comes with Championship Expectations

While most coaches get a honeymoon period, it's unclear if Kiffin will get that from the fan base. He just led Ole Miss to the playoff and has said he has better resources now. On top of that, this is a fan base hungry to be back among the elite of the conference.

Kiffin enters LSU with one of the biggest opportunities of his career. The Tigers have the resources, talent and expectations needed to compete at the highest level of college football. The challenge now is turning that potential into results.

A College Football Playoff appearance would validate the hire, but the ultimate goal in Baton Rouge is clear: compete for championships.