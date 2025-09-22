Paul Finebaum reacts strongly to SEC officials’ blunder in Auburn-Oklahoma game
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum did not hold back when discussing the SEC officiating controversy that marred Saturday’s matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners.
During Monday’s episode of McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum addressed the officiating crew’s failure to flag a “hideout tactic” that directly resulted in a key Sooners touchdown. The mistake became the focal point of Auburn fans’ outrage after the 24-17 loss.
The incident occurred in the second quarter when Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer hit Isaiah Sategna for a 24-yard score. Before the snap, Sategna had walked toward the Sooners’ sideline as though substituting but then remained on the field, slipping behind Auburn’s defense for an uncontested touchdown. Hours later, the SEC admitted the play should have been ruled unsportsmanlike conduct, negating the score.
Finebaum, a longtime SEC voice, called the anger understandable but also sought to temper it. “None of us can do anything, neither can Greg Sankey or anybody in that office,” Finebaum said. “These are competent people. They have help in Birmingham and they still make mistakes. Let’s admit that. There’s not a scintilla of evidence that supports that any of these officials go after one school over another.”
SEC Acknowledges Missed Call In Auburn-Oklahoma Clash
The conference’s rare public statement confirmed that the crew misinterpreted NCAA rule 9-2, Article 2, which prohibits “unfair tactics” such as simulated substitutions or hideout plays. “If properly officiated, the second down play should have resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of 15 yards,” the SEC said in a release. The league added that “appropriate accountability will be applied without additional comment.”
That admission did little to ease the sting for Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who insisted he tried to call a timeout as Sategna drifted toward the sideline. Freeze said officials failed to acknowledge his attempts and noted that warnings against deception plays had been emphasized throughout the offseason.
“We were instructed all offseason about deception plays and things. So we’ll see what’s said,” Freeze remarked after the game.
Oklahoma coaches pushed back on the idea that the play was illegal. Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle described it as a “tempo play,” while head coach Brent Venables said an official confirmed that Sategna was lined up legally.
The Sooners ultimately capitalized, with Mateer leading a late go-ahead drive capped by his rushing touchdown in the final five minutes. Auburn’s defense recorded nine sacks of former Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold, but still came up short after surrendering the disputed score.
Finebaum Urges Auburn To Avoid Letting Season Slip Away
Finebaum acknowledged the frustration across Auburn’s fan base but warned against letting the missed call define the Tigers’ season. “I appreciate the frustration from Auburn fans everywhere,” he said. “They’re consumed by the missed call. The problem with worrying about last week is nothing can be done right now. Ultimately, Auburn found enough ways to let that game get away from them as opposed to completely blaming the officials.”
He went a step further, framing this moment as a potential turning point for Freeze’s team. “This becomes a critical moment for Auburn,” Finebaum said. “Something has to give here. Auburn can’t let this season spiral out of control.”
The debate around officiating is unlikely to fade quickly. The missed call represents the second high-profile rules controversy in a major conference this month, following the Big 12’s reprimand of a crew in Missouri’s win over Kansas. Still, Finebaum’s comments underscored the reality that while mistakes happen, the SEC’s credibility depends on correcting them while teams like Auburn focus on their response moving forward.
The Tigers will visit Texas A&M on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.