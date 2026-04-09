The rise of the transfer portal and NIL has reshaped college football in ways that continue to spark debate. One of the biggest concerns is whether high school prospects are being pushed aside in favor of more proven college players.

That concern stems from a growing shift in roster-building philosophy. Coaches now have immediate access to experienced players through the portal, making it easier to address needs quickly. Instead of waiting two or three years for a high school recruit to develop, programs can bring in players who are physically and mentally ready to contribute right away.

SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum believes that shift is already having an impact. Speaking on “The Paul Finebaum Show,” he said high school athletes have become the most undervalued group in college sports.

Vanderbilt University freshman quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws in practice at Vanderbilt University’s McGugin Center practice fields Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Right now, the most undervalued group of athletes in basketball and football and probably every sport is high school."

There are still examples of freshmen making an immediate impact at the highest level. Players like Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State, Ryan Williams at Alabama and Malachi Toney at Miami have shown that elite high school talent can still translate right away. However, those cases are not the norm.

For most players, development is still required. Quarterbacks are often the clearest example. Texas quarterback Arch Manning spent time developing before stepping into a larger role, which has traditionally been the standard path for young players at the position.

The challenge now is whether coaches are willing to invest in that process. In the current system, development carries more risk than ever before.

A player who spends one or two years developing may choose to transfer if immediate playing time is not available. That creates hesitation for coaches who are deciding where to allocate their time and resources.

As a result, roster building is starting to favor short-term certainty over long-term growth. Bringing in a transfer with proven production is often seen as safer than developing a high school recruit who may or may not stay with the program.

Another factor working against high school prospects is extended eligibility. Players receiving six or even seven years to compete means fewer roster spots open each cycle. That creates a bottleneck effect, limiting opportunities for incoming freshmen.

This combination is quietly reshaping the foundation of college football. High school recruiting is no longer the only path to building a contender. It is becoming just one piece of a much larger roster strategy.

Still, completely moving away from high school recruiting would be a mistake. Programs that rely only on transfers risk becoming dependent on short-term fixes rather than building sustainable success. Development remains essential for creating depth, continuity and culture within a program.

The sport is still searching for balance. Coaches want immediate results, but long-term success has always been built through development. Until there is more structure around transfers and eligibility, high school players may continue to feel the effects of a system that is prioritizing the present over the future.