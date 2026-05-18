Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Biggest 'Villain'

Lane Kiffin has never struggled to stay relevant in college football.

Whether it is social media, recruiting battles, transfer portal drama or headline-grabbing comments, the new LSU Tigers head coach has consistently found ways to keep the spotlight on himself. Now, according to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum on his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show," Kiffin has officially become the sport’s biggest villain.

That label only intensified after Kiffin’s recent comments about Ole Miss in an interview with Vanity Fair sparked backlash across college football.

Kiffin’s Ole Miss Comments Sparked Major Backlash

Kiffin left Ole Miss this offseason after six successful years to become the next head coach at LSU. During his time in Oxford, he compiled a 55-19 record, led the Rebels to four double-digit win seasons and helped elevate the program into a legitimate College Football Playoff contender.

That success peaked in 2025 when Ole Miss reached the playoff for the first time in school history. However, Kiffin accepted the LSU job before the postseason, forcing Ole Miss to finish its playoff run without him.

LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Months later, tensions between Kiffin and the Ole Miss fan base escalated after comments he made discussing recruiting challenges in Oxford.

"[They would say], 'Hey, Coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren't letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi,'" Kiffin said to Vanity Fair. "That doesn't come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus' diversity feels so great: 'It feels like there's no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that's the real world.'"

The comments immediately drew criticism from fans and analysts across the SEC.

Paul Finebaum Says Kiffin Has Become the Sport’s Villain

Finebaum believes the controversy has elevated Kiffin into a completely different category nationally.

"Kiffin is such a bigger figure," Finebaum said. "He's the enfant terrible of college football. He's the villain... Right now, Lane Kiffin is the biggest story in college football. Last year, it was Arch Manning. This year, it's Lane Kiffin."

The reality is Finebaum is probably right.

College football has always thrived on personalities, and there may not be a bigger personality in the sport right now than Kiffin. The problem for him is that the attention is no longer centered only on football.

At Ole Miss, many fans tolerated the constant headlines because the Rebels were winning at a historic level. At LSU, the expectations are completely different. Winning 10 games will not be enough. Making headlines will not be enough. He was hired to win championships.

That is why this situation matters.

Being the villain can work if LSU wins immediately. If Kiffin struggles early, however, every comment, every interview and every controversy will become amplified. That pressure is what makes his first season in Baton Rouge one of the most fascinating storylines in college football heading into 2026.