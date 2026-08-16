Paul Finebaum Goes Scorched Earth on Former LSU QB Jayden Daniels

The LSU Tigers have made national headlines all offseason. Most of that has to do with this year's team.

The Tigers made a major head coaching hire when they lured Lane Kiffin away from the Ole Miss Rebels. Kiffin went 55-19 in his six seasons in Oxford. That includes going 11-1 last season and leading the Rebels to their first College Football Playoff. That has many thinking LSU might be back to being a serious contender in the SEC and the national landscape.

LSU's Decision to Give No. 5 to DJ Pickett Sparks Dispute

But that's not the only reason they've made national headlines this offseason. The Tigers are now making headlines due to former quarterback Jayden Daniels. The legal team of Washington Commanders star and Heisman Trophy winner reportedly sent LSU a cease-and-desist letter demanding that it stop using his name, image and likeness following a disagreement with his alma mater over his jersey number.

This letter was due to Kiffin allowing freshman cornerback DJ Pickett to wear No. 5, last worn by Daniels. This decision honored a recruiting promise made by the previous coaching staff. It's important to note that Daniels' number has not been worn since his final season in 2023. Also, Joe Burrow's No. 9 hasn't been worn since Burrow won the Heisman in 2019. Billy Cannon's No. 20 is the only jersey number retired.

Former LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to On3, the school changed its bylaws to say that any jersey numbers retired after January 2007 could be worn “subject to the discretion of the head coach.” This decision by his legal team didn't sit right with ESPN's Paul Finebaum. He criticized the quarterback, saying that LSU is done with him.

“I know it’s been said here before, but I’ve rarely, if ever, seen a dumber, more senseless move,” Finebaum said Friday on Washington, D.C.-based 106.7 FM The Fan. “I don’t know who pulled the strings, but all the cleanup on aisle three from Jayden Daniels from this moment on will not be enough. He has made a terrible mistake. He can be successful in Washington; I hope he is, but I would advise him to never waste another second in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because they are done with him.”

Jayden Daniels Hopes LSU Dispute Gets Resolved Privately

Daniels has addressed this report while at training camp.

“I have been locked in on training camp, and that’s been my number one focus,” Daniels wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram story. “I have a lot of gratitude for my time at LSU, and I’m proud of what my teammates and I accomplished there. Obviously, there are issues to be worked out between my team and LSU, and my hope is that it will get done privately. My sole personal focus is on Commanders’ football. I realize the business of football is unique, and I trust this can all be resolved.”

Daniels' response suggests he doesn't want the situation to overshadow his NFL career or erase the positive feelings he has toward LSU. He made it clear that his focus is on Washington while expressing hope that the disagreement can be handled privately.

Finebaum, however, believes the damage has already been done. His comments make it clear that he thinks Daniels' approach could permanently damage his relationship with the school and its fan base.

That would be an unfortunate ending to what had been an incredibly successful chapter between Daniels and LSU. The Tigers have moved forward with Kiffin, and Pickett is now wearing No. 5. Whether the controversy eventually fades or continues to follow both sides will depend on how the dispute is resolved.