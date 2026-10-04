College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 5: CFP Movement Affects Postseason Picture

We still haven’t quite reached the point where conferences see separation between the contenders and the teams who are only aiming to make a bowl game at the end of the season. We’re rapidly approaching such a point after a number of ranked teams went on the road and collected victories Saturday. Combine that with a few surprises in the Group of 6 ranks and the postseason has shifted quite a bit up and down the bowl pecking order as October arrives in earnest.

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections exiting Week 5, which sees some compelling CFP matchups in every round to marquee bowls involving familiar foes (such as the Poinsettia Bowl and Bedlam-inspired Texas Bowl) down to interesting meetings between double-digit win teams like in the Frisco Football Classic and the ReliaQuest Bowl.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 5

Notre Dame Georgia Ohio State Miami Texas LSU Alabama Indiana Oregon Iowa BYU Boise State

First Round

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas

No. 11 BYU at No. 6 LSU

No. 10 Iowa at No. 7 Alabama

No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Indiana

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Texas

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Texas Rose Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 LSU

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 LSU Peach Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Alabama

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Alabama Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Indiana

Semifinals

Orange Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Ohio State

No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Ohio State Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Miami

National Championship

At Las Vegas: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Georgia

Bowl Projections After Week 5

Bowl Game Date Matchup Salute to Veterans Bowl Dec. 15 Central Michigan vs. Jacksonville State Frisco Football Classic Dec. 15 James Madison vs. New Mexico Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 18 FAU vs. South Alabama Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 18 Pitt vs. USF Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 21 UMass vs. East Carolina Potato Bowl Dec. 21 Western Michigan vs. San José State Puerto Rico Bowl Dec. 22 Ohio vs. Appalachian State Cure Bowl Dec. 22 Temple vs. Georgia State Independence Bowl Dec. 22 Baylor vs. North Dakota State New Orleans Bowl Dec. 23 Liberty vs. Louisiana Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23 UTSA vs. San Diego State Frisco Bowl Dec. 23 NC State vs. Tulsa Poinsettia Bowl Dec. 23 Oregon State vs. Arizona State New Mexico Bowl Dec. 24 Army vs. Colorado State Hawai’i Bowl Dec. 24 Fresno State vs. Air Force Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 26 Michigan vs. Louisville Fenway Bowl Dec. 26 North Carolina vs. Memphis Mayo Bowl Dec. 26 Wisconsin vs. Clemson 68 Ventures Bowl Dec. 26 Louisiana Tech vs. Delaware Cactus Bowl Dec. 26 UCF vs. Northwestern Military Bowl Dec. 26 Virginia vs. North Texas Arizona Bowl Dec. 27 UNLV vs. Toledo Holiday Bowl Dec. 28 Utah vs. Wake Forest Birmingham Bowl Dec. 29 Missouri vs. Florida State Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 29 Houston vs. Virginia Tech Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 Texas Tech vs. USC Gator Bowl Dec. 30 Tennessee vs. Duke Music City Bowl Dec. 30 Penn State vs. Kentucky ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 Minnesota vs. Mississippi Sun Bowl Dec. 31 Arizona vs. SMU Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 31 Mississippi State vs. UCLA Texas Bowl Dec. 31 Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 Nebraska vs. Florida First Responder Bowl Jan. 2 Washington vs. Texas State Liberty Bowl Jan. 2 Kansas State vs. Texas A&M

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