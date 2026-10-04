College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 5: CFP Movement Affects Postseason Picture
We still haven’t quite reached the point where conferences see separation between the contenders and the teams who are only aiming to make a bowl game at the end of the season. We’re rapidly approaching such a point after a number of ranked teams went on the road and collected victories Saturday. Combine that with a few surprises in the Group of 6 ranks and the postseason has shifted quite a bit up and down the bowl pecking order as October arrives in earnest.
That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections exiting Week 5, which sees some compelling CFP matchups in every round to marquee bowls involving familiar foes (such as the Poinsettia Bowl and Bedlam-inspired Texas Bowl) down to interesting meetings between double-digit win teams like in the Frisco Football Classic and the ReliaQuest Bowl.
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College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 5
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Texas
- LSU
- Alabama
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Iowa
- BYU
- Boise State
First Round
- No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas
- No. 11 BYU at No. 6 LSU
- No. 10 Iowa at No. 7 Alabama
- No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Indiana
Quarterfinals
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Texas
- Rose Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 LSU
- Peach Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Alabama
- Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Indiana
Semifinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Ohio State
- Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Miami
National Championship
- At Las Vegas: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Georgia
Bowl Projections After Week 5
Bowl Game
Date
Matchup
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 15
Central Michigan vs. Jacksonville State
Frisco Football Classic
Dec. 15
James Madison vs. New Mexico
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
FAU vs. South Alabama
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 18
Pitt vs. USF
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 21
UMass vs. East Carolina
Potato Bowl
Dec. 21
Western Michigan vs. San José State
Puerto Rico Bowl
Dec. 22
Ohio vs. Appalachian State
Cure Bowl
Dec. 22
Temple vs. Georgia State
Independence Bowl
Dec. 22
Baylor vs. North Dakota State
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Liberty vs. Louisiana
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 23
UTSA vs. San Diego State
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
NC State vs. Tulsa
Poinsettia Bowl
Dec. 23
Oregon State vs. Arizona State
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 24
Army vs. Colorado State
Hawai’i Bowl
Dec. 24
Fresno State vs. Air Force
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 26
Michigan vs. Louisville
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 26
North Carolina vs. Memphis
Mayo Bowl
Dec. 26
Wisconsin vs. Clemson
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
Louisiana Tech vs. Delaware
Cactus Bowl
Dec. 26
UCF vs. Northwestern
Military Bowl
Dec. 26
Virginia vs. North Texas
Arizona Bowl
Dec. 27
UNLV vs. Toledo
Holiday Bowl
Dec. 28
Utah vs. Wake Forest
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Missouri vs. Florida State
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 29
Houston vs. Virginia Tech
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29
Texas Tech vs. USC
Gator Bowl
Dec. 30
Tennessee vs. Duke
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Penn State vs. Kentucky
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Minnesota vs. Mississippi
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Arizona vs. SMU
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Mississippi State vs. UCLA
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma
Citrus Bowl
Jan. 2
Nebraska vs. Florida
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 2
Washington vs. Texas State
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
Kansas State vs. Texas A&M
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Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.Follow bryandfischer