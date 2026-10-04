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College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 5: CFP Movement Affects Postseason Picture

Elsewhere, bowl season could pit familiar foes against each other in the Poinsettia Bowl and Texas Bowl.
Bryan Fischer|
Florida quarterback Aaron Philo and the Gators tumbled out of College Football Playoff projections after their loss to Missouri.
Florida quarterback Aaron Philo and the Gators tumbled out of College Football Playoff projections after their loss to Missouri. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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We still haven’t quite reached the point where conferences see separation between the contenders and the teams who are only aiming to make a bowl game at the end of the season. We’re rapidly approaching such a point after a number of ranked teams went on the road and collected victories Saturday. Combine that with a few surprises in the Group of 6 ranks and the postseason has shifted quite a bit up and down the bowl pecking order as October arrives in earnest.

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections exiting Week 5, which sees some compelling CFP matchups in every round to marquee bowls involving familiar foes (such as the Poinsettia Bowl and Bedlam-inspired Texas Bowl) down to interesting meetings between double-digit win teams like in the Frisco Football Classic and the ReliaQuest Bowl.

PREVIOUS: Projections After Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 5

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Miami
  5. Texas
  6. LSU
  7. Alabama
  8. Indiana
  9. Oregon
  10. Iowa
  11. BYU
  12. Boise State

First Round

  • No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas
  • No. 11 BYU at No. 6 LSU
  • No. 10 Iowa at No. 7 Alabama
  • No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Indiana

Quarterfinals

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Texas
  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 LSU
  • Peach Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Alabama 
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Indiana 

Semifinals

  • Orange Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Ohio State
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Miami

National Championship

  • At Las Vegas: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Georgia

Bowl Projections After Week 5

Bowl Game

Date

Matchup

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 15

Central Michigan vs. Jacksonville State

Frisco Football Classic

Dec. 15

James Madison vs. New Mexico

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 18

FAU vs. South Alabama

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 18

Pitt vs. USF

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 21

UMass vs. East Carolina

Potato Bowl

Dec. 21

Western Michigan vs. San José State

Puerto Rico Bowl

Dec. 22

Ohio vs. Appalachian State

Cure Bowl

Dec. 22

Temple vs. Georgia State

Independence Bowl

Dec. 22

Baylor vs. North Dakota State

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Liberty vs. Louisiana

Armed Forces Bowl

Dec. 23

UTSA vs. San Diego State

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

NC State vs. Tulsa

Poinsettia Bowl

Dec. 23

Oregon State vs. Arizona State

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 24

Army vs. Colorado State

Hawai’i Bowl

Dec. 24

Fresno State vs. Air Force

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 26

Michigan vs. Louisville

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 26

North Carolina vs. Memphis

Mayo Bowl

Dec. 26

Wisconsin vs. Clemson

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 26

Louisiana Tech vs. Delaware

Cactus Bowl

Dec. 26

UCF vs. Northwestern

Military Bowl

Dec. 26

Virginia vs. North Texas

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

UNLV vs. Toledo

Holiday Bowl

Dec. 28

Utah vs. Wake Forest

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Missouri vs. Florida State

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 29

Houston vs. Virginia Tech

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 29

Texas Tech vs. USC

Gator Bowl

Dec. 30

Tennessee vs. Duke

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Penn State vs. Kentucky

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Minnesota vs. Mississippi

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona vs. SMU

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Mississippi State vs. UCLA

Texas Bowl

Dec. 31

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Citrus Bowl

Jan. 2

Nebraska vs. Florida

First Responder Bowl

Jan. 2

Washington vs. Texas State

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

Kansas State vs. Texas A&M

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Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.

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