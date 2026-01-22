Paul Finebaum says there's a new No. 1 conference in college football

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has always been a firm believer that the SEC is far and away the best conference in college football, and for the past couple of decades, he has been absolutely right.

However, with programs being allowed to pay players for their NIL, and the transfer portal virtually eliminating the concept of SEC rosters just being flooded with the most talent at all times, there has been a dip in the conference's performance has dipped.

From the span of 2000-2022, 16 of the champions in college football are current SEC programs. However, the conference hasn't had a representative play for a title in the last three years. In that time, the Big Ten has won the title every year, with Michigan, Ohio State and most recently Indiana being crowned as champions.

Despite the clear indication that the Big Ten was not just catching but surpassing the SEC as the premier conference, Finebaum fired off a few takes throughout the year that indicated he wasn't ready to admit that. Well, following an October video of him saying Indiana should not have extended Curt Cignetti just yet and that Indiana was essentially all hype, Finebaum issued an apology on Wednesday.

A mea culpa with a side of crow about the Hoosiers this season... pic.twitter.com/MCC58o4vbf — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 21, 2026

However, it was in that apology that Finebaum revealed that he no longer thinks the mighty SEC is the top conference in college football.

"Almost everything I said throughout the season about him (Cignetti) and about Indiana was wrong," Finebaum said. "And it was an epic failure on my part. There was no question that Indiana was the best team and yes, the Big Ten is the best conference in the country. We congratulate coach Cignetti, Indiana and the Big Ten for an extraordinary run."

Paul Finebaum talks on a television set during SEC Media Days. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

As indicated in his caption of the video, Finebaum had quite a bit of crow to swallow for his comments about the ongoing Big Ten and SEC debates. Prior to the season, Finebaum told Netflix's Dani Klupenger that the Big Ten had "literally done nothing," and even said he'd leave the country if an SEC team didn't win the title.

"It is (going to be an SEC team)," Finebaum said. "And by the way if it's not I'm leaving the country. Because I am so sick and tired of being harassed by Big Ten fans on our show."

It's unclear at this time if Finebaum will pack his bags and head elsewhere for the bit, but to see him admit the SEC is no longer the top dog may be good enough for most fans. While Finebaum is one of the most respected names in college football, he has long been viewed as an SEC homer.

So, his having to admit what many perceive to be his favorite conference is no longer the best, may be punishment enough.