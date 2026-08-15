Paul Finebaum Reveals a College Football Powerhouse Has 'No Room for Error'

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are one of the most talked-about programs entering the 2026 college football season.

According to DraftKings, the Fighting Irish are tied with the Ohio State Buckeyes with the best odds to win the national championship this season. They also rank inside the top five in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and will likely rank inside the top five when the AP Poll drops on Monday.

Notre Dame Knowns How Costly a Weak Schedule Can Be

Marcus Freeman's team is coming off a 10-2 season in which they narrowly missed the College Football Playoff. The team started sluggishly after making the national championship game in 2024. They lost to the Miami Hurricanes and the Texas A&M Aggies by a total of four points before rattling off 10 straight wins.

A big reason the Fighting Irish were left out of the playoff last season was their schedule. They didn't have any marquee wins to make up for one of those losses. The poor schedule could be what plagues them this season as well.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman greets players. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like last season, Notre Dame has two marquee games on the schedule. They face the BYU Cougars on the road in mid-October, and then the Miami Hurricanes at home in early November. The Fighting Irish must win one of those games and defeat the teams they are supposed to beat if they want to reach the playoff.

Paul Finebaum Says Notre Dame Has Little Room for Error

ESPN's Paul Finebaum is high on the Fighting Irish this season, but said on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that the schedule leaves little room for error.

"As good as I think they are, their schedule is downright embarrassing," Finebaum said. "And it is. They have no room for error."

BYU Game Could Define Notre Dame's Playoff Hopes

The trip to BYU could ultimately be the most important game of Notre Dame's regular season. It's a road game against a quality opponent, and a win would give the Fighting Irish the kind of résumé-building win they lacked last season.

Miami provides another opportunity later in the year, but Notre Dame cannot afford to enter November needing to win that game simply to rescue its playoff hopes. The goal has to be to handle business throughout the schedule and enter that matchup with a strong résumé already in place.

For a team with national championship aspirations, that's the difficult part of Notre Dame's 2026 path. The Fighting Irish don't necessarily need to run the table, but they can't afford another season in which the schedule gives the College Football Playoff committee more questions than answers.

Finebaum's warning is clear: Notre Dame has the talent to make the playoff, but there is very little room for a stumble.