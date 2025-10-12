$64 million College Football Playoff coach emerges as Penn State candidate: Insider
Penn State is now the biggest available job in the growing college football carousel after the team surprisingly fired James Franklin, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Could Penn State turn to another Big Ten coach?
Fresh off an upset victory over Oregon, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti is already being floated in college football rumors as a potential candidate at Penn State. On3's Pete Nakos makes the case for Cignetti making the move from Indiana to Penn State.
"A Pittsburgh native and former Pitt assistant, Curt Cignetti has no direct ties to Penn State but has proven he can win at every level," Nakos wrote on Sunday. "With Saturday’s win over Oregon, his Hoosiers team has a case to be the No. 1 team in the nation. He took Indiana to the College Football Playoff in his first season and reloaded.
"That’s on top of winning at Elon, James Madison and Indiana University-Pennsylvania, where he went 53-17 with three D-II playoff appearances. Cignetti is 64 years old. If he wants his shot at a top-10 job in the sport, this could be it. He’s also proven he can compete for national titles at Indiana."
Indiana HC Curt Cignetti signed a massive eight-year, $64 million contract in 2024
Cignetti is less than one year removed from signing a lucrative eight-year, $64 million contract extension with the Hoosiers in Nov. 2024, per CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. The challenge for Penn State is Franklin is owed more than $49 million from his buyout, according to Thamel.
Cignetti has a $10 million buyout Indiana would be owed if a team like Penn State comes calling, per The Daily Hoosier. This is typically paid by the team hiring the new coach.
Curt Cignetti's $10 million buyout makes it challenging for Penn State to poach Indiana HC
Under this scenario, Penn State would be on the hook for $49 million to Franklin, an additional $10 million for Cignetti's buyout and finally the coach's actual salary with the Nittany Lions. Cignetti has plenty of appeal after leading Indiana to a surprise College Football Playoff appearance.
Following the team's upset victory over Oregon, Indiana is in contention to make back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff.