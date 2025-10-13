Potential coaching hire at Penn State comments on passion for school
With James Franklin out the door, the replacement talks are underway and one of the more prominent candidates made some very pro-Penn State comments. In his first time discussing the situation since yesterday's firing of James Franklin, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule delivered some positive signs for Penn State lovers watching his comments carefully.
Rhule's comments
I love Penn State. I met my wife there. It's my alma mater. Fan since I was born. I probably had a Penn State shirt when I was born. I love [athletic director] Pat Kraft. I'm really sad to see Coach Franklin go. When you think about what he did for my alma mater. That program was in peril. The historic sanctions, you could transfer out, you could do whatever you want. Bill O'Brien comes in and stabilizes it for two years. James takes over a program in disarray and gives stability.... I really respect James Franklin.
Rhule apparently fielded a follow up question that asked him to speak to his situation at Nebraska. He commented, "I came here for two reasons, I love the community here, I wanted to live here and I love it here. And I wanted to rebuild Nebraska football."
More about Rhule
Rhule's initial comments go to the heart of why he's one of the most significant candidates to replace Franklin as the next Penn State coach. Rhule played linebacker at Penn State from 1994 to 1997 and then began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant in 1998 under Joe Paterno.
Rhule has made his coaching reptuation as a rebuilder. He took Temple from 2-10 to 10-3 in four seasons. It was Kraft who hired Rhule at Temple and saw first hand the upward momentum he created there in a short span. Rhule then took Baylor from 1-11 to 11-3 in three seasons. He didn't have a succesful run in the NFL with Carolina, going 11-27, but then took the Nebraska job and has seen the Huskers improve from 5-7 to 7-6 to 5-1 in the 2025 season to date.
Rhule's comments about his respect for Franklin somewhat balanced the mood. He was mildly critical of the negativity that Franklin endured in 2025 before his firing, but most Penn State backers are still relistening to "I love Penn State" and "I love Pat Kraft."